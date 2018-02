‪19 years of marital bulliss (because marriage is 28% BS and 72% Bliss - this was an original Celina joke 😂🤣😂🤣🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️) with this salt and pepper, strong beard-game , sexy AF hotty! Love you Vidal. Here's to another 19 years (and more). #myrock #mylove #rideordie ‬

A post shared by Celina Caesar-Chavannes (@mpcelina) on Jan 2, 2018 at 10:58am PST