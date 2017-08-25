Toutes les sections
    Un avion qui traverse l’ouragan Harvey, ça ressemble à ça

    On espère que les pilotes et les passagers ont l'estomac solide!

    25/08/2017 14:20 EDT | Actualisé il y a 23 minutes
    • HuffPost Québec
    Capture d'écran Twitter @NOAA_HurrHunter

    Si vous n'aimez pas les turbulences lorsque vous voyagez en avion, n'embarquez jamais dans le WP-3D Orion.

    L'avion des chasseurs d'ouragan du National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration a fait un tour en plein dans l'ouragan Harvey qui sera probablement le plus puissant à toucher le sol américain depuis Katrina en 2005.

    Comme vous pouvez le voir dans la vidéo ci-dessous, ça brasse!

    Alors que l'ouragan approchait du Texas, le WP-3D Orion s'est envolé pour le traverser à nouveau.

