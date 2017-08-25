Un avion qui traverse l’ouragan Harvey, ça ressemble à ça

Si vous n'aimez pas les turbulences lorsque vous voyagez en avion, n'embarquez jamais dans le WP-3D Orion.

L'avion des chasseurs d'ouragan du National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration a fait un tour en plein dans l'ouragan Harvey qui sera probablement le plus puissant à toucher le sol américain depuis Katrina en 2005.

Comme vous pouvez le voir dans la vidéo ci-dessous, ça brasse!

Timelapse of WP-3D Orion #NOAA42 flying a pass through the eye of #HurricaneHarvey from west to east. Advisories at https://t.co/3phpgKMZaS pic.twitter.com/b5lyqqkW9x — NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) 24 août 2017

First pass through the eye of #HurricaneHarvey in WP-3D Orion #NOAA42



Credit: LT Kevin Doremus/NOAA pic.twitter.com/iNBujp6wu6 — NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) 24 août 2017

Alors que l'ouragan approchait du Texas, le WP-3D Orion s'est envolé pour le traverser à nouveau.

