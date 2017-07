Dan Bilzerian révèle l'identité de celle qui a conquis son coeur

Getting stem cell infusions in Panama. Mel's 99 year old father was being pushed into the stem cell clinic by a nurse in a wheelchair and a month later he put the nurse in the wheelchair and pushed her around. It can cure autism, knee/shoulder/spinal injuries, multiple sclerosis, and the list goes on. Sucks that these puss bags in the US are taking forever to approve it...

