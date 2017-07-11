Toutes les sections
    • BIEN-ÊTRE

    Internet s'amuse avec les photos de Céline Dion pour Vogue

    La séance photo de Céline Dion pour Vogue donne lieu à des détournements hilarants!

    11/07/2017 15:35 EDT | Actualisé il y a 2 minutes

    Après avoir posé nue pour le magazine Vogue, Céline Dion s'est pliée la semaine dernière à une séance photo couture pour le célèbre magazine. En pleine Semaine des défilés haute couture la star a pris la pose dans les Jardins du Palais-Royal, Place Vendôme et au Ritz, des lieux prestigieux et empreints de style.

    On découvrait sur le compte du magazine Vogue, Céline perchée sur une échelle touchant les feuilles d'un arbre. Elle avait déclaré lors de cette séance photo: « je veux être traitée comme un mannequin ».

    Les clichés qui ont filtré ont enflammé la toile. En voici un ci-dessous.

    "I want to be treated like a model," was the one condition Celine Dion set for the Vogue.com team at the outset of the week. And so today she is having her wish: right now, under the watchful eye of director Gordon von Steiner (@gvsgvs) and fashion editor Jorden Bickham (@jordenbickham), Celine is posing mightily and beautifully in the most exquisite and directional ensembles, such as this one from @dior haute couture. Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) and Julien D'Ys (@juliendys), the ultimate model transformers, are working their magic. Pepe Munoz is also hard at work, illustrating every look, every move. In the words of Queen Pat, "It is MAJOR darling, MAJOR." (And it is quite possibly the first time the haute couture has been shot exclusively for digital, so that's also MAJOR!) Soon Celine and the Vogue.com team will be back at the Ritz to finish the shoot. If you happen to pass the Place Vendôme, do as Katy Perry did and say hello. And please come to @voguemagazine and Vogue.com later this month to see all that transpired when the brilliance of Celine met the ineffable beauty of couture on a sunny day in Paris. #CelineTakesCouture Photographed by @alvarocdc

    A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

    Très rapidement les clichés ont fait l'objet de nombreux détournements hilarants.

    En voici un florilège qui devrait vous faire sourire.

    Un hashtag: PoseTaCéline a vu le jour!

    À voir aussi:

    L'évolution de Céline Dion

    PLUS:Bien-êtreCéline DionCéline Dion photosCéline Dion Vogue