Dans la rue, sur une barque, dans un marché, dans leur salon. C'est le quotidien des femmes qui est montré dans les photos Sujatro Ghosh, un artiste indien. Sauf qu'ici, elles portent une tête de vache, animal sacré en Inde.
Dans cette série de photos diffusée en juin 2017 sur son compte Instagram, le photographe de Calcutta met en avant les luttes qui se font jour en Inde ces dernières années. L'insécurité criante pour les femmes qui, malgré de sordides faits divers, ne s'arrange pas. Mais aussi la montée des violences contre certaines minorités au nom de la protection des vaches sacrées.
My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman's life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending "Whether to consume or worship it" but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume. I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. This is silent form of protest which starts from India Gate, one of the most visited sights in India. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. #RisingBeyondJingoism #WHPstandout #indiagate #cow #women #protest #womenpower #weekend #indiarising #workingwomen #live #animals #love #laugh #bluesky #standup #everydayeverywhere #indiaphotoproject #everydayindia #womenphotographers #myfeatureshoot
"Mon art vient d'une forme de contestation. Dans mon pays, les Vaches sont plus importantes que la vie d'une femme en sécurité. (Référence: la majorité des Hindous voit la vache comme un animal sacré et lui voue un culte alors que la majorité des musulmans en consomme au quotidien.) Le débat est sans fin, "faut-il la manger ou la vénérer?" [...]. Pourquoi ne pas laisser les gens décider de ce qu'ils veulent manger. Je vais photographier des femmes de plusieurs parties de la société. C'est une forme silencieuse de contestation qui commence à l'India Gate, l'un des lieux les plus visités d'Inde."
My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman's life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending "Whether to consume or worship it" but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume. I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. Nicole says : "At least if I walk down the streets in a cow mask, my chances of being harassed will probably be slim. No one wants to harass anyone who looks like a deity or a representative of a deity."
My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman's life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending "Whether to consume or worship it" but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume. I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. (Unable to disclose name for security reasons) says : "The mask instils a feeling of closure in the world of creepy gazes and lewd comments. This makes me feel empowered and safe. Empowered because I can raise my voice against these political miscreants and safe because it conceals my identity."
My art comes as a form of protest. In my country Cows are more important than a woman's life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending "Whether to consume or worship it" but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume. I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. Suchismita says: "As a woman, the question of harassment and insecurity has been a part and parcel of my life. And even more so, as I left my home and went to another city for my higher studies. But in the past few years, this question has been at the forefront in every single discourse. Rather than addressing it, there have been repeated examples of sidelining it with more trivial matters. In a country with astounding levels of rape, molestation, abuse and other manners of crimes perpetrated against women, it is beyond sick that the matter of cow protection and religion has more traction. What use are protected cows and religious sentiments if half the population of the country needs to live in constant threat in order to facilitate it? When I saw the rather innovative idea used to engage with the cow protectionist camp, I decided I had to be on board. These last few years, I've realised injecting humour is the only way to tackle these idiots. If we take offence at everything they say and do, then there lies no essential difference between them and us. The campaign in that sense, is quite mooving."
Suchismita explique: "En tant que femme, la question du harcèlement et de l'insécurité fait partie de ma vie. Et plus encore, quand j'ai quitté la maison et que je suis allée dans une autre ville pour mes études supérieures. Ces dernières années, cette question a été centrale. Dans un pays avec un nombre si élevé de viols, de violences, d'abus et d'autres crimes perpétrés à l'égard des femmes, c'est au-delà de tout entendement que la protection des vaches et la religion ont plus de poids. Quel est l'intérêt de protéger les vaches et les croyances religieuses si la moitié de la population du pays vit sous une constante menace?"
Holy Animal meets the Holy River Calcutta'17 It's been a rollercoaster ride with this project of mine and it's been appreciated in almost all the platforms in the country. Thank you so much for everything the cow will keep travelling 🎭 If you're interested in it - @catch.news http://www.catchnews.com/national-news/cows-over-women-a-unique-photo-series-protesting-india-s-misplaced-priorities-66021.html @times_of_india https://www.facebook.com/TimesofIndia/posts/10155503200257139 @timesnow http://www.timesnow.tv/the-buzz/article/whats-trending-in-town-gai-mask-the-new-moral-safety-helmet/63420 @wionews https://www.facebook.com/WIONews/videos/671912879686017/ Read the whole story here : http://www.wionews.com/life-fun/if-the-cow-is-our-mother-then-so-is-a-woman-16903 InUth http://www.inuth.com/trends/social-virals/this-photo-series-has-women-in-cow-masks-since-cows-are-greater-than-women/ Ebela https://ebela.in/national/kolkata-guy-protested-against-misplaced-priorities-of-india-using-a-photo-series-dgtl-1.630782?ref=national-ft-stry%3Futm_source%3Dfacebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_mab The Quint https://www.thequint.com/india/2017/06/20/sujatro-ghosh-photo-series-cows-masks-women-safety @indiatimesinsta http://www.indiatimes.com/news/india/23-yo-artist-uses-a-cow-mask-to-point-out-the-flaws-in-our-society-this-is-why-it-s-brilliant-324167.html The Indian Express (Web) http://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/photographer-sujatro-ghosh-images-of-women-wearing-cow-mask-protests-indias-misplaced-priorities-4714059/ @buzzfeedindia https://www.buzzfeed.com/soniathomas/women-wore-cow-masks-to-question-if-cows-are-safer-than?bffbindia&utm_term=4ldqpgp#4ldqpgp @allindiabakchod https://www.facebook.com/IndiaBakchod/posts/1492152207495435:0 Indian Express (Print) http://epaper.indianexpress.com/m/1254019/Indian-Express/June-22,-2017#issue/25/1 and many more 🚣🏼♀️🎗🏆 I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. #RisingBeyondJingoism #misplacedpriorities #cow #protest #women
Pianist Calcutta'17 It's been a rollercoaster ride with this project of mine and it's been appreciated in almost all the platforms in the country. Thank you so much for everything the cow will keep travelling 🎭 If you're interested in it, it's on out on @thetimes on Saturday. Read here - http://bit.ly/2rMwlNl?cc=1dfe314dc3fc79fe958b905b28e5df16 TYT Video too - https://www.youtube.com/embed/iwL05-MKqQA and many other national and international publications 🚣🏼♀️🎗🏆 I will be photographing women from different parts of the society. I would be more than happy if you reach out to me and want to get photographed or maybe join this form of protest. I asked the woman whom I photographed "How do you feel safe when you wear the mask?" Aanya said : "When I came across Sujatro's first post, I was intrigued. It is such a different concept and I fell inlove with it immediately. I feel that this is a fun and effective way to bring to light the whole 'cows being safer than women' issue and I agree with it completely." #RisingBeyondJingoism #musician #piano #artist #home #art #altenativeart #silent #misplacedpriorities #bengal #calcutta #kolkata_igers #cow #protest #women
The cow will start to travel soon. Thank you so much for the love and support. In the meantime you can extend your support to us by contributing in our crowdfunding campaign to take this project across the country.(The link is in my bio.) < https://www.bitgiving.com/cowmask > I will be in Bombay, Delhi, Goa and Bangalore soon. Anyone and Everyone willing to be a part of this project can reach out to me via Email (given on my bio) or maybe contact me through the social media platforms. @bbcnews : http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-40404102 @ajplus : https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish/videos/991685670972940/ @theweekmag : http://www.theweek.in/features/lifestyle/Why-this-photo-artist-from-Kolkata-is-making-women-wear-cow-masks.html @qz : https://qz.com/1016684/a-striking-photo-project-asks-why-india-is-better-at-protecting-its-cows-than-its-women/ @elleindiaofficial @elleusa : http://elle.in/culture/women-cow-mask-photo-series-sujatro-ghosh/ Metro UK : http://metro.co.uk/2017/06/28/women-in-india-wear-masks-to-prove-theyre-just-as-important-as-cows-6739624/ #women #womenrights #humanrights #RisingBeyondJingoism #artist #journalist #red #altenativeart #silent #misplacedpriorities #joinus #cow #protest #women
Ce texte a initialement été publié sur le HuffPost France.
