Southwestern Pastrami at @samlagrassas $13.95 Rumanian pastrami w/ bacon on light rye bread The tanginess of the caraway seeds in the rye bread, the smokiness of the applewood bacon, the creaminess of the pepper jack cheese, the fattiness of the layers of pastrami, the sweetness of the barbecue sauce, and finally the spiciness of the chipotle mayo. Happiness. #munchingmich __________ #bostonfood #bostonfoodie #bostonbites #bostoneats #eaterboston #bosfeed #topcitybites #dinebos #forkyeah #huffposttaste #eeeeeats #f52grams #vscofood #bestfoodboston #bestfoodfeed #bestofbeantown #bostonblogger #buzzfeast #eastcoastfoodies #boston #IGersBoston #vscofood #devourpower #cheatmeal #seriouseats #foodilysm #foodgawker #eatingfortheinsta

A post shared by Michelle (@munchingmich) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:26am PDT