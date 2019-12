Walmart Canada retire des chandails de père Noël... cocaïnomane!

Walmart’s in Canada WERE selling these Christmas sweaters. They had to stop because people don’t understand humor. 🙄 Merry FUCKING Christmas ya filthy animals. 🎄🎁🎅🏻☃️ #Dead #NotSorry #HappyFUCKINGHolidays



**Notice what Santa is holding in his hand in first pic. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hkxGzQU6E0