Le «Parlement des singes» de Banksy vendu à un prix record pour l'artiste

ASSOCIATED PRESS A Sotheby's employee looks at a painting by anonymous street artist Banksy on display at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The painting will be offered for sale on Oct. 3 in the Contemporary Art Evening Auction and is estimated at 1.5-2 million UK pounds (1.8-2.5 million US dollars). (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)