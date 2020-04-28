Roch Voisine, Sylvain Cossette, Patrick Norman et Jean-François Breau unissent leurs talents



Allez, tous en choeur!

On the road again

I just can’t wait to get on the road again

The life I love is makin’ music with my friends

And I can’t wait to get on the road again

On the road again

Goin’ places that I’ve never been

Seein’ things that I may never see again

And I can’t wait to get on the road again

Here we go, on the road again

Like a band of Gypsies we go down the highway

We’re the best of friends

Insisting that the world keep turnin’ our way

And our way is on the road again

I just can’t wait to get on the road again

The life I love is makin’ music with my friends

And I can’t wait to get on the road again, break free

And I can’t wait to get on the road again