L'épouse de Raïf Badawi sans nouvelles de lui depuis un mois

Urgent:I have not heard from my husband #RaifBadawi since 14 January.All my attempts to contact the prison authorities have failed.They are stalling.This silence is very worrying as he used to call me&my children on a regular basis.I fear the worse@g20org @pgd_KSA@AwwadSAlawwadpic.twitter.com/VMjJfQ2tCy