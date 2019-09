L'ouragan Dorian pourrait faire des dégâts dans les Maritimes et au Québec

The center of #Hurricane#Dorian is near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on the 8 am EDT intermediate advisory. Life-threatening storm surge, inland flooding and strong gusty winds are the main hazards with Dorian. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB or https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMNpic.twitter.com/4mkoIWl7CR