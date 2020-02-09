Oscars 2020: suivez notre couverture en direct!

1917, l’audacieux film de guerre du Britannique Sam Mendes, semble bien parti pour mener la charge dimanche lors de la 92e cérémonie des Oscars, point d’orgue de la saison des prix cinématographiques à Hollywood.
La précieuse statuette dorée du meilleur film sera-t-elle plutôt remise à Quentin Tarantino, qui joue à domicile avec Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, ou au très respecté Martin Scorsese pour The Irishman? À moins que Parasite, du Sud-Coréen Bong Joon-ho, ne s’incruste pour devenir la première oeuvre en langue étrangère jamais primée dans cette catégorie phare?
Les enveloppes sont scellées depuis longtemps et il faudra attendre à 20h00 pour commencer à découvrir les choix des quelque 8500 membres de l’Académie des arts et sciences du cinéma appelés à voter cette année.
Malgré son entrée en campagne tardive, les experts donnent 1917 favori dans plusieurs catégories prestigieuses.
Pour les critiques, les jeux sont déjà faits: c’est Joaquin Phoenix qui doit remporter la statuette du meilleur acteur pour Joker, tandis que Renée Zellweger sera primée pour Judy.
Du côté des seconds rôles, comme aux Golden Globes et aux Bafta, les pronostics donnent gagnants Brad Pitt en cascadeur tranquille dans Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood et Laura Dern en avocate impitoyable et manipulatrice dans Marriage Story.
Pour connaître les gagnants, être au fait des derniers potins, des faits cocasses et du meilleur du tapis rouge, suivez notre couverture en direct toute la soirée!
LES GAGNANTS ET LES NOMMÉS SONT...
Meilleur film
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
Meilleure actrice
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Meilleur acteur
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Meilleure actrice dans un rôle de soutien
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Meilleur acteur dans un rôle de soutien
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood)
Meilleure réalisation
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood)
- Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Meilleur montage
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Meilleur film de langue étrangère
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
Meilleure trame sonore
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Meilleure chanson
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)
- I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)
- I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough)
- Into the Unknown (Frozen II)
- Stand Up (Harriet)
Meilleure direction artistique
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once
- Parasite
Meilleurs effets spéciaux
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Meilleur scénario adapté
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Meilleur scénario original
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
Meilleur film d’animation
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Meilleur court métrage d’animation
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Meilleur court métrage de fiction
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Meilleure direction photo
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Meilleurs costumes
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Meilleur documentaire
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Meilleur court métrage documentaire
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Meilleur montage sonore
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Meilleur mixage sonore
- Ad Astra
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Avec Agence France-Presse
À voir également: