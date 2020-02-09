Oscars 2020: suivez notre couverture en direct!

Du côté des seconds rôles, comme aux Golden Globes et aux Bafta, les pronostics donnent gagnants Brad Pitt en cascadeur tranquille dans Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood et Laura Dern en avocate impitoyable et manipulatrice dans Marriage Story.

Les enveloppes sont scellées depuis longtemps et il faudra attendre à 20h00 pour commencer à découvrir les choix des quelque 8500 membres de l’Académie des arts et sciences du cinéma appelés à voter cette année.

La précieuse statuette dorée du meilleur film sera-t-elle plutôt remise à Quentin Tarantino, qui joue à domicile avec Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, ou au très respecté Martin Scorsese pour The Irishman? À moins que Parasite, du Sud-Coréen Bong Joon-ho, ne s’incruste pour devenir la première oeuvre en langue étrangère jamais primée dans cette catégorie phare?

LES GAGNANTS ET LES NOMMÉS SONT...

Meilleur film

- Ford v Ferrari

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Little Women

- Marriage Story

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

- Parasite

Meilleure actrice

- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

- Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Meilleur acteur

- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood)

- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Meilleure actrice dans un rôle de soutien

- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

- Florence Pugh (Little Women)

- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Meilleur acteur dans un rôle de soutien

- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

- Al Pacino (The Irishman)

- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood)

Meilleure réalisation

- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

- Todd Phillips (Joker)

- Sam Mendes (1917)

- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood)

- Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Meilleur montage

- Ford v Ferrari

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Parasite

Meilleur film de langue étrangère

- Corpus Christi

- Honeyland

- Les Misérables

- Pain and Glory

- Parasite

Meilleure trame sonore

- Joker

- Little Women

- Marriage Story

- 1917

- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Meilleure chanson

- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)

- I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)

- I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough)

- Into the Unknown (Frozen II)

- Stand Up (Harriet)

Meilleure direction artistique

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- 1917

- Once

- Parasite

Meilleurs effets spéciaux

- Avengers: Endgame

- The Irishman

- The Lion King

- 1917

- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Meilleur scénario adapté

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Little Women

- The Two Popes

Meilleur scénario original

- Knives Out

- Marriage Story

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

- Parasite

Meilleur film d’animation

- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

- I Lost My Body

- Klaus

- Missing Link

- Toy Story 4

Meilleur court métrage d’animation

- Dcera (Daughter)

- Hair Love

- Kitbull

- Memorable

- Sister

Meilleur court métrage de fiction

- Brotherhood

- Nefta Football Club

- The Neighbors’ Window

- Saria

- A Sister

Meilleure direction photo

- The Irishman

- Joker

- The Lighthouse

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Meilleurs costumes

- The Irishman

- Jojo Rabbit

- Joker

- Little Women

- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures

- Bombshell

- Joker

- Judy

- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

- 1917

Meilleur documentaire

- American Factory

- The Cave

- The Edge of Democracy

- For Sama

- Honeyland

Meilleur court métrage documentaire

- In the Absence

- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

- Life Overtakes Me

- St. Louis Superman

- Walk Run Cha-Cha

Meilleur montage sonore

- Ford v. Ferrari

- Joker

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Meilleur mixage sonore

- Ad Astra

- Ford v. Ferrari

- Joker

- 1917

- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Avec Agence France-Presse