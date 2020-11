10 marques québécoises de bijoux à lui offrir

View this post on Instagram

I made this unique bracelet a while ago, it was purchased at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. It is an amazing piece I can’t reproduce. I hope it is appreciated 🤍 . Photography by @mauricioortiz_studio . #jewelrydesigner #contemporaryjewellery #braceletoftheday #jotd #modesolidaire #gothicstyle #atouchofpunk #bijouxlovers #handmadebracelet #jewelryoftheday