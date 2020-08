A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 4, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Aug 4, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Aug 4, 2020 at 2:37pm PDT

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:25am PDT

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Aug 6, 2020 at 7:31am PDT

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), non plus.