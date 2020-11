20 idées cadeaux pratiques pendant la pandémie

View this post on Instagram

NOW ON SALE: b.cycle BIKES! . WE ARE OUT OF BIKE RENTALS (whoa...!!) but still have a few bikes to sell! Here is a list of things your bike could come with: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -SC3 Stages b.cycle bike -Shimano cycling shoes with cleats installed -SP2/LOOK delta pedals -1 year access to b.home -5 free classes in-studio -Exclusive access to these packages for 2 years: 4 classes/4 weeks for $60 (rebate of $30!) and 8 classes/4 weeks for $100 (rebate of $60!) -Hand weights -Installed weight holders . ARE YOU INTO IT?! We’ve got 1, 2, 3 years financing available if you don’t want to pay in one large payment! . LINK IN BIO! Bring the studio home today!