Plusieurs circonscriptions seront chaudement disputées en cette soirée des élections.
Au Québec, ce sont 78 députés qui seront élus lors de cette 43e élection générale du Canada.
Les luttes sont très serrées pour déterminer un vainqueur dans une grande partie de la Belle Province.
Maxime Bernier gardera-t-il son siège en Beauce? Le ministre sortant François-Philippe Champagne réussira-t-il à se faire élire pour un deuxième mandat dans Saint-Maurice–Champlain? Qui remportera la bataille dans Longueuil–Saint-Hubert?
Les résultats commenceront à être dévoilés après la fermeture des bureaux de vote vers 21h30. Suivez la lutte dans les 17 circonscriptions ci-dessous tout au long de la soirée.
Le texte sera mis à jour à mesure où l’on connaîtra les vainqueurs dans ces circonscriptions.
ABITIBI–TÉMISCAMINGUE
Députée sortante: Christine Moore (NPD)
Candidats:
- Aline Bégin (PV)
- Jacques Girard (PPC)
- Alain Guimond (NPD)
- Sébastien Lemire (BQ)
- Mario Provencher (PCC)
- Claude Thibault (PLC)
BERTHIER–MASKINONGÉ
Députée sortante: Ruth Ellen Brosseau (NPD)
Candidats:
- Alain Bélanger (Ind.)
- Josée Bélanger (PCC)
- Ruth Ellen Brosseau (NPD)
- Martin Acetaria Caesar Jubinville (PRP)
- Éric Laferrière (PV)
- Danny Légaré (PM)
- Luc Massé (PPC)
- Yves Perron (BQ)
- Christine Poirier (PLC)
BEAUCE
Député sortant: Maxime Bernier (PPC)
Candidats:
- Maxime Bernier (PPC)
- Maxime Bernier (PRP)
- Josiane Fortin (PV)
- François-Jacques Côté (NPD)
- Richard Lehoux (PCC)
- Guillaume Rodrigue (BQ)
- Adam Veilleux (PLC)
CHICOUTIMI–LE FJORD
Député sortant: Richard Martel (PCC)
Candidats:
- Line Bélanger (PRP)
- Dajana Dautovic (PLC)
- Stéphane Girard (NPD)
- Richard Martel (PCC)
- Valérie Tremblay (BQ)
- Jimmy Voyer (PPC)
- Lynda Youde (PV)
COMPTON–STANSTEAD
Députée sortante: Marie-Claude Bibeau (PLC)
Candidats:
- David Benoît (BQ)
- Marie-Claude Bibeau (PLC)
- Naomie Mathieu Chauvette (NPD)
- Jessy Mc Neil (PCC)
- Paul Reed (PPC)
- Jean Rousseau PV)
- Jonathan Therrien (PRP)
GASPÉSIE–LES-ÎLE-DE-LA-MADELEINE
Députée sortante: Diane Lebouthillier (PLC)
Candidats:
- Lynn Beaulieu (NPD)
- Guy Bernatchez (BQ)
- Jay Cowboy (PRP)
- Dennis Drainville (PV)
- Eric Hébert (PPC)
- Diane Lebouthillier (PLC)
- Jean-Pierre Pigeon (PCC)
HOCHELAGA
Députée sortante: Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet (NPD)
Candidats:
- Stepan Balatsko (PPC)
- Chinook Blais-Leduc (PRP)
- Christine Dandenault (PMLC)
- JP Fortin (PCOM)
- Simon Marchand (BQ)
- Christine Marcoux (PCC)
- Soraya Martinez Ferrada (PLC)
- Robert D. Morais (PV)
- Catheryn Roy-Goyette (NPD)
LAURIER–SAINTE-MARIE
Députée sortante: Hélène Laverdière (NPD)
Candidats:
- Jamil Azzaoui (PV)
- Christine Bui (PPC)
- Lise des Greniers (PCC)
- Michel Duchesne (BQ)
- Steven Guilbeault (PLC)
- Serge Lachapelle (PMLC)
- Nimâ Machouf (NPD)
- Archie Morals (PRP)
- Dimitri Mourkes (Ind.)
- Adrien Welsh (PCOM)
LONGUEUIL–SAINT-HUBERT
Député sortant: Pierre Nantel (PV)
Candidats:
- Patrick Clune (PCC)
- Ellen Comeau (PPC)
- Éric Ferland (NPD)
- Pierre-Luc Filion (Ind.)
- Réjean Hébert (PLC)
- Pierre Nantel (PV)
- Denis Trudel (BQ)
MONTARVILLE
Député sortant: Michel Picard (PLC)
Candidats:
- Stéphane Bergeron (BQ)
- Julie Lavallée (PPC)
- Jean-Charles Pelland (PV)
- Michel Picard (PLC)
- Julie Sauvageau (PCC)
- Djaouida Sellah (NPD)
- Thomas Thibault-Vincent (PRP)
MONTMAGNY–L’ISLET–KAMOURASKA–RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP
Député sortant: Bernard Généreux (PCC)
Candidats:
- Denis Ducharme (PV)
- Louis Gagnon (BQ)
- Bernard Généreux (PCC)
- Serge Haché (PPC)
- Hugo Latulippe (NPD)
- Aladin Legault d’Auteuil (PLC)
QUÉBEC
Député sortant: Jean-Yves Duclos (PLC)
Candidats:
- Bianca Boutin (PCC)
- Tommy Bureau (NPD)
- Sébastien CoRhino (PRP)
- Bruno Dabiré (PPC)
- Jean-Yves Duclos (PLC)
- Christiane Gagnon (BQ)
- Luc Joli-Coeur (PV)
- Luc Paquin (PIQ)
ROSEMONT–LA PETITE-PATRIE
Député sortant: Alexandre Boulerice (NPD)
Candidats:
- Claude André (BQ)
- Alexandre Boulerice (NPD)
- Gisèle Desrochers (PMLC)
- Jean Désy (PV)
- Geneviève Hinse (PLC)
- Jos Guitare Lavoie (PRP)
- Bobby Pellerin (PPC)
- Normand Raymond (PCOM)
- Johanna Sarfati (PCC)
SAINT-MAURICE–CHAMPLAIN
Député sortant: François-Philippe Champagne (PLC)
Candidats:
- Barthélémy Boisguérin (NPD)
- François-Philippe Champagne (PLC)
- Bruno-Pier Courchesne (PCC)
- Julie Déziel (PPC)
- Stéphanie Dufresne (PV)
- Nicole Morin (BQ)
SAINT-HYACINTHE–BAGOT
Députée sortante: Brigitte Sansoucy (NPD)
Candidats:
- Bernard Barré (PCC)
- Jean-François Bélanger (PPC)
- Sabrina Huet-Côté (PV)
- Brigitte Sansoucy (NPD)
- Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay (BQ)
- René Vincelette (PLC)
SHERBROOKE
Député sortant: Pierre-Luc Dusseault (NPD)
Candidats:
- Élisabeth Brière (PLC)
- Steve Côté (PRP)
- Pierre-Luc Dusseault (NPD)
- Claude Forgues (BQ)
- Edwin Moreno (Ind.)
- Mathieu Morin (PV)
- Hubert Richard
- Dany Sévigny (PCC)
TROIS-RIVIÈRES
Député sortant: Robert Aubin (NPD)
Candidats:
- Robert Aubin (NPD)
- Louise Charbonneau (BQ)
- Marie Duplessis (PV)
- Marc André Gingras (PPC)
- Yves Lévesque (PCC)
- Valérie Renaud-Martin (PLC)
- Ronald St-Onge Lynch (Ind.)
Légende:
Bloc québécois (BQ)
Indépendant (Ind.)
Nouveau Parti démocratique (NPD)
Parti communiste du Canada (PCOM)
Parti conservateur du Canada (PCC)
Parti libéral du Canada (PLC)
Parti Marijuana (PM)
Parti Marxiste-Léniniste du Canada (PMLC)
Parti populaire du Canada (PPC)
Parti pour l’Indépendance du Québec (PIQ)
Parti Rhinocéros Party (PRP)
Parti vert (PV)
