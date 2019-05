"The hallmark of Camp is the spirit of extravagance." – Susan Sontag, 1964⁣ ⁣ One-month countdown! The @metcostumeinstitute's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" opens May 9. #MetCamp ⁣ ⁣ 📸: Ensemble, Bertrand Guyon (French, born 1965) for House of Schiaparelli (French, founded 1927), fall/winter 2018–19 haute couture; Courtesy of Schiaparelli. Photo © Johnny Dufort, 2019. #TheMet

A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on Apr 9, 2019 at 1:29pm PDT