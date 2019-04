Des tuques «Bienvenue au Canada» en réponse aux casquettes «Make America Great Again»

As Canadians we take pride in our country, our city, our team, and ourselves. We believe we can make our country great by welcoming everyone to our home. - We wanted to make something that reflected those values. So, we created the 'Welcome to Canada' toque as a symbol of love and acceptance. We hope you'll join with us in our mission to #UnravelHate. - With each purchase, profits will be donated to WoodGreen Community Services, a charity that helps immigrants and refugees settle into their new lives in Canada. #WelcomeToCanada #HomeIsCanada

