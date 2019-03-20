POLITIQUE
20/03/2019 14:28 EDT | Actualisé il y a 6 minutes

Celina Caesar-Chavannes claque la porte du caucus libéral

Elle siégera dorénavant comme indépendante.

  • La Presse Canadienne
Photo d'archives de Celina Caesar-Chavannes.
Justin Tang/La Presse canadienne
Photo d'archives de Celina Caesar-Chavannes.

OTTAWA - Une autre libérale claque la porte.

Cette fois, c'est la députée Celina Caesar-Chavannes qui siégera dorénavant comme indépendante.

Le premier ministre Justin Trudeau en a fait l'annonce à son entrée aux Communes mercredi après-midi.

Les deux ministres qui ont démissionné dans la foulée de l'affaire SNC-Lavalin - Jody Wilson-Raybould et Jane Philpott - font toujours partie du caucus libéral.

Plus de détails à venir.

À voir également:

Lire aussi

  • La Presse Canadienne
PLUS: Celina Caesar-Chavannes justin trudeau Parti libéral du Canada Politique politique fédérale