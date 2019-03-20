OTTAWA - Une autre libérale claque la porte.
Cette fois, c'est la députée Celina Caesar-Chavannes qui siégera dorénavant comme indépendante.
Le premier ministre Justin Trudeau en a fait l'annonce à son entrée aux Communes mercredi après-midi.
PM Trudeau speaks ahead of QP: "I have just been notified by my office that Celina Caesar-Chavannes has decided to sit as an Ind. I want to thank her for her service to the Lib. party & to her constituents, & wish her the best in her continued service to constituents." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hTkIZ5xz2w— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) 20 mars 2019
Les deux ministres qui ont démissionné dans la foulée de l'affaire SNC-Lavalin - Jody Wilson-Raybould et Jane Philpott - font toujours partie du caucus libéral.
Plus de détails à venir.
