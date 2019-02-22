Les bandes-annonces qu'il ne fallait pas rater cette semaine

Vous voulez savoir ce que le septième art vous réserve dans les mois à venir?
Nous avons réuni pour vous les bandes-annonces de films qui ont le plus retenu l'attention au cours de la dernière semaine.
À découvrir ci-dessous :
THE DIRT
Date de sortie : 22 mars 2019
Réalisation : Jeff Tremaine
Distribution : Iwan Rheon, Douglas Booth, Machine Gun Kelly
DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE
Date de sortie : À déterminer
Réalisation : S. Craig Zahler
Distribution : Mel Gibson, Jennifer Carpenter, Vince Vaughn
HER SMELL
Date de sortie : 12 avril 2019
Réalisation : Alex Ross Perry
Distribution : Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens
THE HIGHWAYMEN
Date de sortie : 29 mars 2019
Réalisation : John Lee Hancock
Distribution : Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates
THE KID
Date de sortie : 8 mars 2019
Réalisation : Vincent D'Onofrio
Distribution : Chris Pratt, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ethan Hawke
MAFIA, INC.
Date de sortie : 2019
Réalisation : Podz
Distribution : Sergio Castellitto, Marc-André Grondin, Gilbert Sicotte
ROCKETMAN
Date de sortie : 31 mai 2019
Réalisation : Dexter Fletcher
Distribution : Richard Madden, Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas Howard
THE SOUVENIR
Date de sortie : 17 mai 2019
Réalisation : Joanna Hogg
Distribution : Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade, Tom Burke