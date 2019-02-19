Virginie Viard succède à Karl Lagerfeld

Virginie Viard, directrice du studio de création mode de Chanel et bras droit de Karl Lagerfeld, décédé mardi, va lui succéder à la création des collections, a annoncé la maison Chanel dans un communiqué.
It is with deep sadness that the House of CHANEL announces the passing of Karl Lagerfeld, the Creative Director for the CHANEL Fashion House since 1983. An extraordinary creative individual, Karl Lagerfeld reinvented the brand's codes created by Gabrielle Chanel: the CHANEL jacket and suit, the little black dress, the precious tweeds, the two-tone shoes, the quilted handbags, the pearls and costume jewelry. Regarding Gabrielle Chanel, he said, "My job is not to do what she did, but what she would have done. The good thing about Chanel is it is an idea you can adapt to many things." A prolific creative mind with endless imagination, Karl Lagerfeld explored many artistic horizons, including photography and short films. The House of CHANEL benefited from his talent for all the branding campaigns related to Fashion since 1987. Finally, one cannot refer to Karl Lagerfeld without mentioning his innate sense of repartee and self-mockery. Alain Wertheimer, CEO of CHANEL, said: "Thanks to his creative genius, generosity and exceptional intuition, Karl Lagerfeld was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the House of CHANEL's success throughout the world. Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand." Bruno Pavlovsky, President of Fashion at CHANEL, said: "Fashion show after fashion show, collection after collection, Karl Lagerfeld left his mark on the legend of Gabrielle Chanel and the history of the House of CHANEL. He steadfastly promoted the talent and expertise of CHANEL's ateliers and Métiers d'Art, allowing this exceptional know-how to shine throughout the world. The greatest tribute we can pay today is to continue to follow the path he traced by – to quote Karl – 'continuing to embrace the present and invent the future'." Virginie Viard, Director of CHANEL's Fashion Creation Studio and Karl Lagerfeld's closest collaborator for more than 30 years, has been entrusted by Alain Wertheimer with the creative work for the collections, so that the legacy of Gabrielle Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld can live on.
"C'est à Virginie Viard, directrice du studio de création mode de Chanel et la plus proche collaboratrice de Karl Lagerfeld depuis plus de 30 ans qu'Alain Wertheimer (copropriétaire de Chanel) a confié le soin d'assurer la création des collections pour continuer de faire vivre l'héritage de Gabrielle Chanel et de Karl Lagerfeld", selon le communiqué.
Karl Lagerfeld présentait Virginie Viard comme son "bras droit et bras gauche à la fois".
C'est elle qui a salué le public le 22 janvier aux côtés de la mariée, dernière silhouette du défilé haute couture pour lequel Karl Lagerfeld, "fatigué", était absent pour la première fois depuis ses débuts chez Chanel en 1983.
Dans une de ses rares interviews, au magazine Madame Figaro en 2017, Virginie Viard a raconté comment elle réalisait en 3D les croquis de son mentor. "Je traduis facilement ses croquis. Nous avons une connivence de longue date. Je suis directrice de studio, avec sept ateliers, huit collections. Mais c'est Karl qui dirige les essayages".
Elle confiait aussi qu'elle vouvoyait Karl Lagerfeld: "C'est la seule personne que je connais très bien et que je vouvoie. Ça me plaît".