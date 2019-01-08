Avec «Januhairy», elle invite les femmes à ne plus s'épiler

Son nom ne vous dit peut-être rien. Pourtant, l'initiative qu'elle a lancée, ce mois-ci, est un succès sur les réseaux sociaux. Sur Instagram, Laura Jackson, une étudiante britannique de 21 ans, invite toutes les femmes à abandonner leur rasoir et à ne plus s'épiler les poils des jambes, des bras ou de toutes les autres parties de leur corps, le temps du mois de janvier.
Le défi initié par la jeune femme porte un nom. C'est le "Januhairy", un néologisme né de la contraction des mots anglais "january" et "hairy", respectivement "janvier" et "poilu", en français. Le terme et cette démarche lui sont venus à l'idée après avoir pris conscience des bienfaits de ne plus se raser, comme elle l'explique dans un long message, partagé sur le compte Instagram dédié au projet, le mercredi 2 janvier.
"Il y a des aspects qui m'ont vraiment ouvert les yeux sur le tabou de la pilosité féminine. Après plusieurs semaines je me suis habituée à mes poils et j'ai commencé à aimer ma pilosité naturelle... Je me suis sentie libérée. J'ai commencé à avoir davantage confiance en moi", détaille l'étudiante avant d'ajouter qu'il lui faut régulièrement expliquer à ses proches ou aux gens qu'elle rencontre pourquoi elle ne se rase plus.
Hi I'm Laura, the gal behind Januhairy! I thought I would write a little about my experiences and how Januhairy came about... I grew out my body hair for a performance as part of my drama degree in May 2018. There had been some parts that were challenging for me, and others that really opened my eyes to the taboo of body hair on a woman. After a few weeks of getting used to it, I started to like my natural hair. I also started to like the lack of uncomfortable episodes of shaving. Though I felt liberated and more confident in myself, some people around me didn't understand why I didn't shave/didn't agree with it. I realised that there is still so much more for us to do to be able to accept one another fully and truly. Then I thought of Januhairy and thought I would try it out. It's a start at least . . . I have had a lot of support from my friends and family! Even though I had to explain why I was doing it to a lot of them which was surprising, and again, the reason why this is important to do! When I first started growing my body hair my mum asked me "Is it you just being lazy or are you trying to prove a point?" . . . why should we be called lazy if we don't want to shave? And why do we have to be proving a point? After talking to her about it and helping her understand, she saw how weird it was that she asked those questions. If we do something/see the same things, over and over again it becomes normal. She is now going to join in with Januhairy and grow out her own body hair which is a big challenge for her as well as many women who are getting involved. Of course a good challenge! This isn't an angry campaign for people who don't see how normal body hair is, but more an empowering project for everyone to understand more about their views on themselves and others. This picture was taken a few months ago. Now I am joining in with Januhairy, starting the growing process again along with the other wonderful women who have signed up! Progress pictures/descriptions from our gals will be posted throughout the month. Lets get hairy 🌵 #januhairy #bodygossip #bodyhairmovement #happyandhairy #loveyourbody #thenaturalrevolution #natural #hairywomen #womanpowe
"Quand j'ai commencé à laisser pousser mes poils, ma mère m'a demandé: 'Est-ce que tu fais ça parce que tu es paresseuse ou parce que tu essaies de prouver quelque chose?' Mais en fait, pourquoi devrions-nous être qualifiées de paresseuse si nous ne voulons pas nous raser? Et pourquoi devons-nous nous justifier?"
Son but? Pousser les femmes à se mettre en valeur différemment et à accepter leurs poils, autour d'un défi viral. "L'idée n'est pas de lancer une campagne de haine contre celles et ceux qui ne comprennent pas qu'avoir des poils est tout à fait normal, mais plutôt un projet pour apprendre à mieux se connaître soi-même et les autres."
Et ça marche. Sur le réseau social, de nombreuses femmes répondent à l'appel de Laura Jackson. Les internautes se mobilisent pour partager leurs photos d'elles avec des poils, comme la jeune femme ci-dessous qui expose ses jambes velues.
#AlexandraMyth in support to #januhairy2019 #januhairy well done @janu_hairy I believe in my choice of shaving, When I Want to, Not Because: You think I'm disgusting . I know a woman can be #sexy with #hairylegs or without. Also men are sexy with #hair or #nohair #romanianvlogger #hairylegs #freedom #freeyourself
C'est aussi le cas de cette autre utilisatrice.
🔵 COMPORTAMENTO MOVIMENTO EM REDES SOCIAIS ESTIMULA MULHERES A NÃO SE DEPILAR Neste mês de janeiro, as mulheres lançaram nas redes sociais a campanha Januhairy - que pode ser traduzido como "Janeiro Peludo". A ideia é não depilar nenhuma parte do corpo feminino, sobretudo as axilas e as pernas, e postar fotos com as hashtags #januhairy ou #janu_hairy. A campanha, que surgiu na Inglaterra e se espalhou rapidamente pelos EUA, Canadá, Alemanha, Espanha e Rússia. A estudante Laura Jackson, de 21 anos, fundadora do movimento, destaca na página de Facebook do Januhairy, que a ideia é não apenas promover a aceitação e autoconfiança das mulheres em seus corpos com pelos, apesar do que é imposto pela mídia, bem como ajudar a arrecadar dinheiro para o Body Gossip, programa educativo que ensina imagem corporal aos jovens. Fonte: Destak
Plus de 2000 publications sont référencées, à ce jour, sous le hashtag #Januhairy.
eeeeek i've just learnt about januhairy!! it's always so exciting for me to see new waves of this movement of body nonconformity. it's gaining a lot of attention from the media which is EXACTLY what is needed. people need to be reminded over and over that what women choose to do with their bodies is THEIR OWN DAMN CHOICE. people need to see women who do not care to change themselves to fit our society's bullshit beauty standards until seeing that becomes the norm. that is the only way we can change the standards . shave or don't, i don't care or judge you either way, it's your choice! but i do encourage all women to think about the changes they make to their bodies and think about why they do it. who they do it for . personally, there are so many reasons i don't shave my armpits and very few reasons why i would. but one of my biggest motivators not to is knowing that by not shaving i am actively choosing not to give money to companies, and the people who run them, that think that women's bodies aren't good enough the way they naturally are . so, go follow @janu_hairy !! put something different on your insta feed - if you're unsure about stopping shaving, it may help shift your perspective to see the beauty in it.
Comme Laura Jackson, de nombreuses célébrités, à l'instar de Madonna ou de sa fille, affichent régulièrement leurs poils pour aider les femmes à s'accepter davantage. Au-delà de ces motivations, la démarche de la jeune Anglaise doit aussi permettre de récolter 1000 livres sterling, afin d'aider financièrement Body Gossip, une association britannique qui œuvre pour permettre à chacun de s'accepter.
