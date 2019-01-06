La cérémonie des Golden Globes a lieu ce dimanche soir et tout Hollywood a entamé sa préparation aux aurores pour briller de mille feux sur le tapis rouge toujours glamour.

Certains ont cru bon de commencer par une séance d'entrainement comme l'animateur Ryan Seacrest ou encore l'actrice Alison Brie, d'autres ont préféré se taper un repas réconfortant comme Lady Gaga qui a opté pour un hamburger, des frites et des céréales sucrées.

Voyez les meilleurs moments que les stars ont partagés sur les réseaux sociaux à l'approche de la soirée qui récompense les artisans de la télévision et du cinéma.

Ricky Martin se prépare tranquillement en gardant un oeil sur son bébé.

Glenn Close a pris un moment pour applaudir le travail accompli en télé cette année.

Kristin Bell a mangé un copieux déjeuner et a choisi ses chaussures.

Matt Bomer est prêt!

Felicity Huffman a commencé sa mise en beauté à 7h30 ce matin.

Getting ready (bright and early!) for the #GoldenGlobes with the brilliant @davestanwell! I am going live on Instagram soon so head over there to ask me your burning questions in my Stories. https://t.co/yohmn32Csz pic.twitter.com/OLSiA4oo87