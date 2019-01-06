La cérémonie des Golden Globes a lieu ce dimanche soir et tout Hollywood a entamé sa préparation aux aurores pour briller de mille feux sur le tapis rouge toujours glamour.
Certains ont cru bon de commencer par une séance d'entrainement comme l'animateur Ryan Seacrest ou encore l'actrice Alison Brie, d'autres ont préféré se taper un repas réconfortant comme Lady Gaga qui a opté pour un hamburger, des frites et des céréales sucrées.
Voyez les meilleurs moments que les stars ont partagés sur les réseaux sociaux à l'approche de la soirée qui récompense les artisans de la télévision et du cinéma.
Ricky Martin se prépare tranquillement en gardant un oeil sur son bébé.
Glenn Close a pris un moment pour applaudir le travail accompli en télé cette année.
Human beings need connection. We die, one way or another without it. Stories, well told, sustain us, inspire us and remind us of our common humanity. It will be thrilling to be at The Golden Globes tomorrow to celebrate the people who brought us great stories in movies and TV this year. Bravo to ALL!
Kristin Bell a mangé un copieux déjeuner et a choisi ses chaussures.
Matt Bomer est prêt!
My friend @theebillyporter has uplifted me, inspired me, and made me laugh for 20 years. If you haven't seen his performance as Pray Tell on the incredible @poseonfx you are missing out on something truly special. I'm so happy that the @goldenglobes are giving him the recognition he deserves. Good luck tonight Billy. You are, and have always been, a groundbreaking talent! Go! #goldenglobes #truetalent #pose #billyporter #goldmeetsgolden
Felicity Huffman a commencé sa mise en beauté à 7h30 ce matin.
Getting ready (bright and early!) for the #GoldenGlobes with the brilliant @davestanwell! I am going live on Instagram soon so head over there to ask me your burning questions in my Stories. https://t.co/yohmn32Csz pic.twitter.com/OLSiA4oo87— Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) 6 janvier 2019
Octavia Spencer a pu découvrir où elle serait assise pendant la cérémonie.
Le maquillage et la coiffure de Kat Graham sont à tomber.
The gorgeous @katgraham last night at the #HeavenGala @theartofelysium wearing a dreamy golden eye with a sparkle green on top and a peachy nude lip. Makeup by my niece @sofiaschwarzkopftilbury 💋💄✨ _🌟: Magic Cream, Magic eye rescue, Hollywood flawless filter in shade 5, light wonder foundation in shade 8, magic away concealer under the eye in shade 5 to brighten _💕: Ecstasy blusher & Hollywood beauty light wand _💋 : Hot gossip lip liner, Stoned Rose & Penelope Pink lipstick mixed together _👁 : Golden Goddess eyeshadow palette and Bar of Gold trio in the inner corners of the eyes and under the lash line with Starlight golden green pop shade tapped on top _ _ _ #KatGraham #LosAngeles #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2019 #SofiaTilbury #CTHollywood #Charlottetilbury
Connie Britton a commencé par un petit traitement de la peau
Lady Gaga avait besoin de restauration rapide pour se mettre dedans
Alison Brie est passée au gym puis a attaqué sa préparation beautéInstagram/Alison Brie
Kristin Cavallari était prête avant tout le monde pour animer le tapis rougekristincavallari/Instagram
Le sport d'abord pour Ryan Seacrest!ryanseacrest/Instagram
Debra Messing semble incertaine de sa mise en plis.therealdebramessing/Instagram
Darren Criss passe au maquillage pour briller comme un starDarren Criss/Instagram
