06/01/2019 17:29 EST | Actualisé il y a 2 minutes

De Lady Gaga à Ricky Martin, les stars se préparent pour les Golden Globes

Tout pour se distinguer sur le tapis rouge.

  • Rédaction, HuffPost Québec

La cérémonie des Golden Globes a lieu ce dimanche soir et tout Hollywood a entamé sa préparation aux aurores pour briller de mille feux sur le tapis rouge toujours glamour.

Certains ont cru bon de commencer par une séance d'entrainement comme l'animateur Ryan Seacrest ou encore l'actrice Alison Brie, d'autres ont préféré se taper un repas réconfortant comme Lady Gaga qui a opté pour un hamburger, des frites et des céréales sucrées.

Voyez les meilleurs moments que les stars ont partagés sur les réseaux sociaux à l'approche de la soirée qui récompense les artisans de la télévision et du cinéma.

Ricky Martin se prépare tranquillement en gardant un oeil sur son bébé.

Glenn Close a pris un moment pour applaudir le travail accompli en télé cette année.

Kristin Bell a mangé un copieux déjeuner et a choisi ses chaussures.

Matt Bomer est prêt!

Felicity Huffman a commencé sa mise en beauté à 7h30 ce matin.

Octavia Spencer a pu découvrir où elle serait assise pendant la cérémonie.

Le maquillage et la coiffure de Kat Graham sont à tomber.

The gorgeous @katgraham last night at the #HeavenGala @theartofelysium wearing a dreamy golden eye with a sparkle green on top and a peachy nude lip. Makeup by my niece @sofiaschwarzkopftilbury 💋💄✨ _🌟: Magic Cream, Magic eye rescue, Hollywood flawless filter in shade 5, light wonder foundation in shade 8, magic away concealer under the eye in shade 5 to brighten _💕: Ecstasy blusher & Hollywood beauty light wand _💋 : Hot gossip lip liner, Stoned Rose & Penelope Pink lipstick mixed together _👁 : Golden Goddess eyeshadow palette and Bar of Gold trio in the inner corners of the eyes and under the lash line with Starlight golden green pop shade tapped on top _ _ _ #KatGraham #LosAngeles #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2019 #SofiaTilbury #CTHollywood #Charlottetilbury

Une publication partagée par Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@ctilburymakeup) le

  • Connie Britton a commencé par un petit traitement de la peau
    Instagram
  • Lady Gaga avait besoin de restauration rapide pour se mettre dedans
    Instagram
  • Alison Brie est passée au gym puis a attaqué sa préparation beauté
    Instagram/Alison Brie
  • Kristin Cavallari était prête avant tout le monde pour animer le tapis rouge
    kristincavallari/Instagram
  • Le sport d'abord pour Ryan Seacrest!
    ryanseacrest/Instagram
  • Debra Messing semble incertaine de sa mise en plis.
    therealdebramessing/Instagram
  • Darren Criss passe au maquillage pour briller comme un star
    Darren Criss/Instagram

