Britney Spears met sa carrière sur pause pour s'occuper de son père malade

La chanteuse de pop Britney Spears a décidé d'annuler la résidence qu'elle devait donner à Las Vegas pour s'occuper de son père malade, mettant ainsi sa carrière entre parenthèses, a-t-elle annoncé vendredi.
La star de la pop des années 1990 et 2000, qui a marqué la jeunesse de toute une génération, devait commencer en février une série de concerts dans un casino de Las Vegas dans le cadre de sa tournée "Domination".
"Je ne donnerai pas de concerts pour mon nouveau spectacle Domination (...) J'ai choisi de donner la priorité à ma famille", a-t-elle écrit dans un message publié sur les réseaux sociaux.
I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all... always.
"Il y a quelques mois mon père a été hospitalisé et a failli mourir", a-t-elle ajouté, précisant que "toute (son) énergie serait maintenant consacrée à (sa) famille".
Cette résidence dans la capitale américaine du jeu aurait été la deuxième pour Britney Spears, qui s'y est déjà produite entre 2013 et 2017.