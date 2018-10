When you live for your art sometimes you spend every last penny you have making a project come out right. I can think of earlier years where I chose to spend the little money I had on making music and videos instead of ensuring I had a place to sleep or even enough food to eat sometimes. I would sleep in my car instead of paying rent and spend my income on building my dreams. The ironic part of this story is my two fastest growing videos on YouTube cost me pretty much nothing 🤣 This video specifically cost me literally $0, just my time and passion 🦁 #IronyOfLife #RexLeo #JonJames #MotivationMondays #LiveYourEdge

A post shared by Jon James (@jonjames) on Jun 18, 2018 at 5:03pm PDT