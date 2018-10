Welcome to the tallest residential building in the world by @extell. Home to the best views NYC has to offer. ___ On October 15th, 2018, Extell Development Company launches sales for the most anticipated building in New York City, Central Park Tower. A beacon of glass and steel rising 1,550 feet above New York City will offer the most sought after 360 degree views in the world. ___ "Over a decade of planning and collaboration with the world's most talented architect, engineers, and designers has resulted in Manhattan's newest iconic structure," said Gary Barnett, founder and president of Extell Development Company. "Central Park Tower introduces a level of design, quality and service that hasn't been seen before. This building will stand out in New York City history as the singular residential offering that redefined luxury living."

