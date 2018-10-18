Le bouleversant témoignage de Lena Dunham sur son endométriose

Lena Dunham communique ouvertement sur la maladie dont elle est touchée, l'endométriose qui touche une femme sur 10. Après avoir subi une hystérectomie totale en janvier 2017 - l'ablation de l'utérus - elle confie ce 18 octobre s'être fait retirer l'ovaire gauche. La créatrice de Girls âgée de 32 ans a partagé un long message poignant de son lit d'hôpital.

«Hier j'ai subi une opération de deux heures pour me faire retirer mon ovaire gauche, qui était couvert de tissu cicatriciel et de fibrose, attachés à mon intestin et qui pressait sur les nerfs, rendant difficile le fait de marcher et d'uriner. Mon état a empiré le mois dernier, jusqu'à faire de moi un vrai burrito humain.»

L'appellation « endométriose » provient du mot « endometrium », tissu qui revêt l'intérieur de l'utérus selon le réseau canadien pour la santé des femmes. Un diagnostic d'endométriose est établi lorsque de tels tissus croissent à l'extérieur de l'utérus, que l'on nomme « adhérences ». On ne connaît pas les causes de cette maladie qui provoque notamment de forts maux de ventre, une intense fatigue, des douleurs au moment d'uriner, pendant les rapports sexuels ou au moment des règles, et influe sur la fertilité.

Cette photo, c'est la mère de Lena Dunham qui l'a prise alors qu'elle se remettait à peine de son intervention, les infirmières surveillant sa pression sanguine basse.

Elle poursuit avec ce témoignage:

«Je me sens bénie et ravie de mon nouveau nombril amélioré. Mais surtout, tellement chanceuse d'avoir une assurance maladie et l'argent suffisant pour couvrir les soins de santé qui se mettent en travers de ma route. »

