Le bouleversant témoignage de Lena Dunham sur son endométriose

Lena Dunham communique ouvertement sur la maladie dont elle est touchée, l'endométriose qui touche une femme sur 10. Après avoir subi une hystérectomie totale en janvier 2017 - l'ablation de l'utérus - elle confie ce 18 octobre s'être fait retirer l'ovaire gauche. La créatrice de Girls âgée de 32 ans a partagé un long message poignant de son lit d'hôpital.
«Hier j'ai subi une opération de deux heures pour me faire retirer mon ovaire gauche, qui était couvert de tissu cicatriciel et de fibrose, attachés à mon intestin et qui pressait sur les nerfs, rendant difficile le fait de marcher et d'uriner. Mon état a empiré le mois dernier, jusqu'à faire de moi un vrai burrito humain.»
L'appellation « endométriose » provient du mot « endometrium », tissu qui revêt l'intérieur de l'utérus selon le réseau canadien pour la santé des femmes. Un diagnostic d'endométriose est établi lorsque de tels tissus croissent à l'extérieur de l'utérus, que l'on nomme « adhérences ». On ne connaît pas les causes de cette maladie qui provoque notamment de forts maux de ventre, une intense fatigue, des douleurs au moment d'uriner, pendant les rapports sexuels ou au moment des règles, et influe sur la fertilité.
Yesterday I had a two hour surgery to remove my left ovary, which was encased in scar tissue & fibrosis, attached to my bowel and pressing on nerves that made it kinda hard to walk/pee/vamp. Over the last month it got worse and worse until I was simply a burrito posing as a human. *** My mother took this picture after I spent 9 hours in the post op recovery area with v low blood pressure that the nurses were diligently monitoring. I was so out of it that I thought I looked sensually moody a la Charlotte Rampling (turns out it was more of a constipation vibe.) *** A lot of people commented on my last post about being too sick to finish promoting my show by saying my hysterectomy should have fixed it (I mean *should* is a weird one). That I should get acupuncture and take supplements (I do). That I should see a therapist because it's clearly psychological (year 25 of therapy, y'all. These are the fruits!) But a big lesson I've learned in all of this is that health, like most stuff, isn't linear- things improve and things falter and you start living off only cranberry juice from a sippy cup/sleeping on a glorified heating pad but you're also happier than you've been in years. I feel blessed creatively and tickled by my new and improved bellybutton and so so so lucky to have health insurance as well as money for care that is off of my plan. But I'm simultaneously shocked by what my body is and isn't doing for me and red with rage that access to medical care is a privilege and not a right in this country and that women have to work extra hard just to prove what we already know about our own bodies and beg for what we need to be well. It's humiliating. *** My health not being a given has paid spiritual dividends I could never have predicted and it's opened me up in wild ways and it's given me a mission: to advocate for those of us who live at the cross section of physical and physic pain, to remind women that our stories don't have to look one way, our pain is our gain and oh shit scars and mesh "panties" are the fucking jam. Join me, won't you? *** 📷 @lauriesimmons
Cette photo, c'est la mère de Lena Dunham qui l'a prise alors qu'elle se remettait à peine de son intervention, les infirmières surveillant sa pression sanguine basse.
Elle poursuit avec ce témoignage:
«Je me sens bénie et ravie de mon nouveau nombril amélioré. Mais surtout, tellement chanceuse d'avoir une assurance maladie et l'argent suffisant pour couvrir les soins de santé qui se mettent en travers de ma route. »
À VOIR AUSSI