January Jones aime ses melons et les montre pour nous sensibiliser au cancer du sein

Après Serena Williams, c'est au tour de January Jones de dévoiler ses melons dans le cadre d'Octobre Rose - le mois du cancer de sensibilisation au cancer du sein.
«Love Your Mellons» est l' initiative de la créatrice de mode Tamara Mellon qui propose de se faire dépister gratuitement ces prochains jours, que vous ayez une assurance maladie ou pas.
January Jones a accompagné son partage de ce message:
«C'est le mois de sensibilisation au cancer du sein les filles et les gars. Ceci est un rappel sympa pour que vous alliez faire une mammographie».
It's breast cancer awareness month gals and guys! This is a friendly reminder to get a mammogram! @tamaramellon is offering FREE mammograms regardless of insurance status next wk in a mobile RV in Los Angeles! Oct 8, 9, 10th! Sign up at link in bio! #LoveYourMellons
Quelques chiffres qui prouvent que ces initiatives qui se multiplient n'ont jamais autant été aussi importantes.
* 1 Québécoise sur 8 développera un cancer du sein au cours de sa vie.
* 88% des personnes atteintes survivent à la maladie au-delà de 5 ans
* 1% de tous les cancers du sein touche les hommes.
Le message de la créatrice Tamara Mellon: « Merci d'aimer vos melons.»
UPDATE: Thank you for Loving Your Mellons. We have currently run out of T-Shirts. We will let you know when we have more available. Can't get to L.A. for our complimentary mammograms? Through the end of the #BreastCancerAwareness month, tag a friend below who needs a friendly nudge to get a mammogram or do a self-exam, and we'll send you the T-shirt that Tamara is wearing for free. #LoveYourMellons
Un mouvement qui fait des émules!
"It's a wonderful opportunity to bring awareness. My grandmother lost one of her breast due to breast cancer. The last time I saw my grandmother was at the age of 13. She was vibrant, I still remember her smile. We moved to The States leaving everything behind. My grandmother became very ill shortly after we left. Due to our immigration status and inability to travel back to Guatemala, I never saw my grandmother again. I did this in her honor."— Wendy, 39. #LoveYourMellons
"I participated because I felt like this was a great cause and I really wanted to be apart of something so great! My very close friends mother died of breast cancer and an aunt of mine so this has really hit home for me." Shana, 34, Brentwood. I participated because I love the women in my family and in my life with every inch of me! It is important to keep the conversation going about cancer! It affects every single human being in my world. I work in oncology and recently we lost a patient that I grew very fond of. I saw how swiftly breast cancer took her from this optimistic 'oh no I'm going back to work' woman to not being able to walk on her own in a matter of days. Women tend to take care of everyone else and we put ourselves on the back burner but we have to stay alive to take care of our families and sometimes all it takes is moment to check yourself out!", Dana, 49, Los Angeles. #LoveYourMellons
À propos d'Octobre Rose
Depuis plus de 20 ans, Octobre Rose est une campagne de mobilisation annuelle à l'échelle internationale consacrée à la sensibilisation au cancer du sein afin de favoriser la prise de conscience sur les réalités de cette maladie, l'importance de la recherche, et l'accroissement du soutien. Elle vise à inciter les gens à porter une attention particulière à la santé de leurs seins.
