Ces deux nuances de rouge à lèvres signées Rihanna conviendront à tous

Un an déjà que Rihanna a sorti sa ligne de maquillage Fenty Beauty, et chaque nouvelle sortie de produits est une mini révolution en soi. Il faut dire que tous les éléments de sa gamme sont destinés à convenir à tous les types de peaux.
Lorsque le Stunna Lip Paint est sorti, un rouge liquide qui tient sans assécher la bouche, il a immédiatement fait sensation - mais seul hic (s'il en est), il n'en existait qu'un: rouge. La star a remédié au problème, pour cet automne, nouvel arrivage de deux nuances, un brun chocolat et un rose mauve. Deux nouveaux produits qui vont plaire à plus d'un(e)s.
Voici le brun chocolat
#UNVEIL #STUNNA is here! Get ready for this universal chocolate BO$$ nude, that comes in your favorite lip paint formula and dries in a soft-matte finish. One swipe of this liquid lip is enough to get you a long-lasting lip that'll catch every eye! Get your hands on it online only NOW at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP 🙌🏻🙌🏼🙌🏾🙌🏿 Check your local Sephora's worldwide for online shopping times.
Rihanna l'a adopté illico.
It's time for a new way to be a #STUNNA! @badgalriri tested numerous colors before landing on #UNVEIL, our new chocolate brown shade. One-stroke is all you need to get a long-lasting, soft-matte, BO$$👏🏽 ass👏🏻 nude👏🏿 lippie! Available now ONLINE ONLY at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP!! Check your local Sephora's worldwide for online shopping times. Makeup by #FENTYBEAUTY Global Makeup Artist @priscillaono
Et voilà le rose mauve.
Back at it again for #STUNNAWEEK! #UNCUFFED is the perfect rosy mauve made for the BO$$ in you! Our signature soft-matte lip paint formula, with a "just-kissed" nude twist. Available now ONLINE ONLY at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP! Check your local Sephora's worldwide for online shopping times.
Sur des carnations différentes, voici le résultat.
Helloooooo #UNBUTTON, the latest #STUNNA nude shade! I spent a whole year developing the perfect peachy nude 🍑 One stroke, and it'll last all night! Get it online NOW at FentyBeauty.com ...@fentybeauty @sephora @harveynichols and #SephoraInJCP and in stores Oct. 1st!
«Ça fait toute la différence que non seulement elle ait créé une diversité de teintes pour toutes les femmes de couleur, mais aussi qu'elle nous rassemble,» a écrit Robertson. «Quand j'étais au Sephora, toutes les femmes échantillonnaient les produits, se complimentaient et se donnaient des conseils.»
Ce témoignage a ensuite fait l'unanimité.
Un constat devenu général. Riri devient la figure de proue d'un mouvement inclusif.
