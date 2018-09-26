BIEN-ÊTRE
Ces deux nuances de rouge à lèvres signées Rihanna conviendront à tous

Ça va encore faire jaser!

Un an déjà que Rihanna a sorti sa ligne de maquillage Fenty Beauty, et chaque nouvelle sortie de produits est une mini révolution en soi. Il faut dire que tous les éléments de sa gamme sont destinés à convenir à tous les types de peaux.

Lorsque le Stunna Lip Paint est sorti, un rouge liquide qui tient sans assécher la bouche, il a immédiatement fait sensation - mais seul hic (s'il en est), il n'en existait qu'un: rouge. La star a remédié au problème, pour cet automne, nouvel arrivage de deux nuances, un brun chocolat et un rose mauve. Deux nouveaux produits qui vont plaire à plus d'un(e)s.

Voici le brun chocolat

Rihanna l'a adopté illico.

Et voilà le rose mauve.

Sur des carnations différentes, voici le résultat.

«Ça fait toute la différence que non seulement elle ait créé une diversité de teintes pour toutes les femmes de couleur, mais aussi qu'elle nous rassemble,» a écrit Robertson. «Quand j'étais au Sephora, toutes les femmes échantillonnaient les produits, se complimentaient et se donnaient des conseils.»

Ce témoignage a ensuite fait l'unanimité.

Un constat devenu général. Riri devient la figure de proue d'un mouvement inclusif.

