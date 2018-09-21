Cette maman de triplés affiche fièrement ses vergetures

Desiree Fortin, une Américaine de 32 ans, dédie son compte Instagram intitulé The Perfect Mom à ses triplés et son ventre qu'elle affiche fièrement à ses 55 400 abonnés.

Cette Américaine de 32 ans diagnostiquée du syndrome des ovaires polykystiques, un trouble hormonal qui peut être une cause d'hypofertilité a été inséminée artificiellement. Un long parcours avant de tomber enceinte et donner naissance à Charlize, Sawyer et Jax.

Que son corps ait changé est une fierté pour cette jeune maman qui souhaite partager son expérience et l'acceptation de son nouveau elle. Son ventre avec ses vergetures, c'est elle et ses triplés! Un message éloquent et qui devrait en inspirer plus d'une.

Voici l'un de ses derniers partages en date.

«Pour toutes les femmes malheureuses de voir leurs vergetures post-partum, il y en a une qui rêverait de les avoir', j'adore cette citation. J'ai été l'une d'elles, attendant, souhaitant, espérant être mère. Lorsque j'ai découvert que j'allais enfin devenir maman, ce fut l'un des plus beaux sentiments que j'ai ressentis. Peu importait comment j'allais donner naissance: naturellement ou par césarienne. Et peu m'importait que mon corps change drastiquement... Il est important de changer la perspective que l'on a de corps quand on devient parent.»

Voici son adorable famille.

Inspirante!