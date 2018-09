Le Texas vote la suppression de Hillary Clinton de ses livres d'Histoire

"La haine des femmes extraordinaires est incroyable"

"Oh, mais bordel de merde"

How do you eliminate people from a history curriculum if they are part of history? Helen Keller and Hillary Clinton are part of history.. https://t.co/a92GnlyMXN

"Comment retire-t-on des gens des livres d'Histoire s'ils font partie de l'Histoire? Clinton et Keller font partie de l'Histoire"

The Texas Board of Education voted to approve the removal of several historical figures from what students in Texas are required to learn in the classroom, some names include Helen Keller and Hillary Clinton.



This is pure insanity. They are preparing Fox Propaganda watchers.