Voici la recette d'Halle Berry pour un corps et un mental au top à 52 ans

Halle Berry fête ses 52 ans ce 14 août 2018 et elle s'avoue plus en forme que jamais. Il n'y a pas de hasard à cela, la star a transformé sa vie. Coup de projecteur sur son quotidien qu'elle partage régulièrement sur Instagram.
Voici la dernière photo qu'elle a postée d'elle en petite tenue, tout simplement divine, la star se dévoile sans filtres et épanouie.
Depuis le début de l'année, Halle Berry s'entraîne 5 fois par semaine avec le coach particulier Peter Lee Thomas alternant yoga, boxe, cardio et poids. Pour accompagner le tout, elle a opté pour la diète cétogène qui a la cote chez les stars ces derniers temps. Ce régime fait la part belle aux protéines et lipides - en excluant les glucides. Une diète qui ne fait pas l'unanimité, mais c'est un autre débat.
Halle Berry aux côtés de son entraîneur Peter Lee Thomas.
Cours de fitness du vendredi.
Thank God it's #FitnessFriday! Today we share our ONE PIECE WORKOUT! Again, it can be done in just 10 minutes, which I love. All you have to do is choose the piece, either a #kettlebell or #dumbbell, and Peter will show you the rest on my Stories and Fitness icon. If you're just starting out or if you're advanced in your fitness routine you can get a great workout with just one piece. Here's what you do: 1. Push-up into row 2. KB / DB snatch 3. Single arm overhead lunge 4. Single arm military press 5. Squat You must repeat on both sides to stay balanced and they constitute one set. See how many sets you can do in 10 min. Let your goal be 5-8 rounds. The heavier the weight, the fewer rounds you will do. Our KB is 25 lbs and DB is 20 lbs, but choose the weight that is right for you. Also in my Stories I share my keto b'fast omelette and my sausage and cabbage skillet lunch I had today. Have fun and enjoy 💪🏽♥️ #FitnessFridayHB
Donner le meilleur de soi-même et profiter des bienfaits du sport - le nouveau credo de la comédienne!
Today's #FitnessFriday is about embracing your power, hence my #WakandaForever t-shirt. There is a lot of strength and power in stillness. I find that having the ability to be still and calm in the most stressful situations is extremely powerful and empowering. Lord knows I have faced my fair share of adversity—as I'm sure many of you have—and the ability to be still and access my personal power has been a lifesaver. So today Peter and I share exercises on my IG Stories and Fitness Icon that help you embrace your power through the stillness. These exercises not only help you with your physical strength and stamina but they also encourage your mental strength and help you access your personal power. Hold each of these exercises for 30 seconds to one minute, but if your fitness level allows hold as long as you possibly can. Let's go into the weekend feeling our #personalpower. Enjoy ✊🏽♥️ #FitnessFridayHB
Et comment tout cela a-t-il commencé?
«C'est simple... il suffit de décider de commencer. Tu décides aujourd'hui que c'est maintenant! Crois-moi, je sais qu'il est difficile de se concentrer et de consacrer du temps à s'entraîner chaque jour, mais au cours d'une journée, vous pouvez certainement trouver une heure juste pour vous! » - Halle Berry.
It's #FitnessFriday. You asked how to get started? It's simple... you just decide to start! You decide today that you are worth it! Trust me, I know it's hard to focus up and dedicate time to working out each day, but with 24 hours in a day you can surely take ONE and dedicate it to YOU! You don't need a fancy gym to get started - all you need is a living room, a patio, a kitchen floor, a driveway or a backyard, and a water bottle. This simple exercise is called a plank pull. This starts to strengthen your core, and a strong core has been key to my workouts. Each week until the launch of hallewood I'm going to pick a question that you ask and Peter and I will do our best to answer. First, we were asked: if you have weight to lose, is it better to lose weight before you start working out? Peter says it's best do them simultaneously. You can start by walking each day or doing jumping jacks for cardio, while using very light weights, or again holding water bottles in each hand if you don't have weights. And you can also start the plank pulls. Here's to getting started! 💪🏽 Swipe to see the plank ➡️ #FitnessFridayHB
Il n'est jamais trop tôt ni trop tard pour s'occuper de soi et s'entraîner.
À VOIR AUSSI