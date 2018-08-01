NOUVELLES
Donald Trump veut que son ministre de la Justice mette fin à l'enquête sur l'ingérence russe

Le président américain affirme de nouveau que l'enquête est manipulée par ses adversaires politiques.

  • Agence France-Presse
Le président américain Donald Trump a demandé mercredi à son ministre de la Justice Jeff Sessions de mettre fin à l'enquête sur l'ingérence russe dans la présidentielle de 2016, qui empoisonne sa présidence.

Affirmant que l'enquête est minée par les conflits d'intérêts du procureur spécial Robert Mueller et manipulée par ses adversaires politiques, Donald Trump demande dans un tweet à Jeff Sessions de "mettre fin à cette Chasse aux Sorcières truquée, avant qu'elle ne salisse un peu plus notre pays".

