Le président américain Donald Trump a demandé mercredi à son ministre de la Justice Jeff Sessions de mettre fin à l'enquête sur l'ingérence russe dans la présidentielle de 2016, qui empoisonne sa présidence.

Affirmant que l'enquête est minée par les conflits d'intérêts du procureur spécial Robert Mueller et manipulée par ses adversaires politiques, Donald Trump demande dans un tweet à Jeff Sessions de "mettre fin à cette Chasse aux Sorcières truquée, avant qu'elle ne salisse un peu plus notre pays".

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!

Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX. The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful!