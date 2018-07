Eugenie Bouchard vous rappelle qu'elle joue toujours au tennis

Touched down in Africa. I can officially say I've been to every continent on the planet! It's been one of my life long dreams. So grateful to have these experiences. In the mountains in Marrakech, Morocco, showing off my new hand made shirt 💕⛰🇲🇦

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Jul 24, 2018 at 7:02am PDT