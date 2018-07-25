Voici la coiffure «hot» de l'été !

La coiffure «hot» de l'été s'il en est, c'est bien la tresse ADN (DNA en anglais). Les clichés les plus sophistiqués de cette tendance estivale font fureur sur Instagram avec le mot clé #dnabraid.
Pourquoi ADN? Tout simplement parce qu'elle a des allures de la molécule génétique ADN, en voici la preuve ci-dessous.
L'été 2018 est donc synonyme de tresse(s) travaillée(s).
La coiffeuse américaine Alexandra Wilson - experte en tresses en tout genre - partage sur sa page Instagram des photos de ce courant estival et des tutoriels pour réaliser la fameuse tresse ADN. De quoi nous aider à réussir cette coiffure qui n'est pas des plus simples disons, mais avec un peu d'entraînement, vous gagnerez en rapidité.
Voyez la démonstration ci-dessous plus explicite que n'importe quelle explication.
DNA BRAID TUTORIAL!!! Starting off with 3 strands, the middle one being smaller then the others as that will be a stationary strand. When taking a strand from left side you are going over that section, under the middle and adding to right side then taking a small section from right side is then brought under and then over the middle section and added to left section. Make sure your being consistent with that pattern, the braid naturally starts to twist towards left as you go down so you have to keep it tight while braiding or else it will become more difficult. Small sections are always better, they make the braid look more intricate. It's always hard to fit a tutorial in 1 minute so I may post slower/longer one on IGTV! Happy Braiding 😀💗
À découvrir ci-dessous des illustrations de la tresse ADN
DNA braids The DNA braid might seem daunting, but it's actually pretty similar to a fishtail braid except it has three sections instead of two. It also requires a LOT of patience, but once you get into a rhythm you're golden. Then, to finally achieve the helix finish, twist the three-strand braid to create the DNA-like spiral.