Les égéries de cette campagne de lingerie marqueront les esprits

Maladie de Crohn, diabète, vitiligo, handicap physique, syndrome de Down, ces magnifiques égéries de la marque de lingerie Aerie présentent chacune une maladie ou un handicap. La griffe américaine - division d'American Eagle - se distingue une fois de plus avec une campagne qui vise pile dans le mille. Qui a dit que la beauté n'est pas multiple?
La marque se démarque depuis des années avec des campagnes non retouchées qui mettent à l'honneur formes, vergetures, pilosité et morphologies loin des clichés instaurés par la concurrente Victoria's Secret.
Les diktats de la beauté ont la vie dure ces dernières années, et comment ne pas s'en réjouir?!
Histoire de pousser encore plus loin l'acceptation de soi, la griffe fait poser des femmes qui ne cachent pas leur maladie ou handicap. Magnifiquement dévêtues et rhabillées des modèles de la marque, les égéries de la saison ont la maladie de Crohn, un handicap physique, du diabète, le vitiligo.
« Une femme en fauteuil roulant pose pour une grande marque! Je suis fière de dire que je l'ai fait. Fière d'être une mannequin qui représente une communauté de malades chroniques et handicapées.» écrit Abby Sams - égérie de la dernière campagne Aerie.
Time for something very big. Earlier this summer I was chosen to be an #AerieREAL model for their newest campaign and the other night they surprsied us all by releasing some of the products early. A wheelchair user is a model for a major company! I am PROUD to say I've done this. PROUD to be a part of it. PROUD to be a model representing a community of disabled and chronically ill people. PROUD to be comfortable in my own skin. As a Christian a lot of people have expressed to me their distaste with what I did here with Aerie, but I have something to say to that. God gave us this life, our bodies, and our struggles to glorify him. These photos are not risque, or provocative, or slutty. This campaign is the epitome of confidence and beauty in who you are as your true self. I have confidence in who I am in Christ even with my disability and my wheelchair, and that translates physically. Being a model in a wheelchair for a major company is kind of a big deal and I want to be transparent about it all. Confidence is hard to come by and even harder to master. Just when I thought I had it my disability and illnesses stripped it away. I was embarrassed to be seen in public with mobility aids, hated how everything looked while I was in my chair. Then God put his hand on my heart and reminded me that i am fearfully and wonderfully made in his image. He put me on this path of life to be the light I needed when I was struggling. To remind young disabled women that they're beautiful no matter what. Beautiful with mobility aids. Beautiful in a wheelchair. Beautiful with an invisible illness. Beautiful, not despite those things, but because of them. That is Aerie Real. . . Image description: Abby holding her hair up and smiling over her shoulder. Shes wearing a black lace bralette and sitting in her wheelchair.
Magnifiques et fières, elles posent ici pour la boutique en ligne de la griffe.
Modèle atteint de la maladie de Crohn
Evelyn Robyn Ann qui vit avec sa pompe à diabète.
Modèle atteint d'un handicap physique
Une campagne qui fait l'unanimité!
"Laisser transparaître la vraie nature."
Les commentaires sous les clichés sont tous élogieux.