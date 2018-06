My name is Sky Brown, I'm nine years old and my dream is to be a world champion skater and surfer. - People try to say that I can't do it because I'm too young or because I'm a girl. But i know that i can't be afraid of what people think. Be brave, have fun, believe in yourself and just do it! - Read more at nike.com/la. How will you chase your crazy dreams? @nikelosangeles #justdoit . . . @nike @nikesb @roxy @almostskateboards #skybrown #skatergirl #soulskater #roxygirl #nike #losangeles #la #skateboarding #makewavesmovemountains #roxy

