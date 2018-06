Donald Glover a-t-il copié «This is America»?

Just to elaborate, I've never spoken to @childishgambino, his team or any other producers..EVER. I made my song "American Pharaoh" entirely by myself. I've been a classically trained pianist and music producer long before I had a talent for rap. The song was always my song, it's personal and means a lot to me. I've lost best friends and family to gun violence. So this song was never about money for me. It was therapy and a chance to raise awareness. I have always felt "This is America" was influenced by my song but i wasn't worried. Sampling is the culture in hip-hop, and I honestly feel they dug in the crates for inspiration. It just so happens that crate was my record. I've always been self sufficient and never needed to chase or copy another man, so I let it be and will continue to take it with a grain of salt. I'll let the culture decide on Mr. Glover and his career. That's not my responsibility, I'll continue creating my legacy through music and art, and building my brand globally. I appreciate all the new fans and supporters. I'm here to affect change, there's so many bigger issues facing us at this time. Thanks. #becausetheinternet

A post shared by JASE HARLEY (@jaseharley) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT