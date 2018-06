Les membres de Simple Plan donnent des nouvelles de David Desrosiers

We want to thank all our fans around the world who have been supporting @daviddesrosiers over the last year and a half while he's been battling with depression. Wether you've been holding up signs at the shows, writing him letters or posting comments here on @instagram or on our other social media accounts, please know that David and us truly appreciate your concern and words of encouragement. A lot of you have been asking us to post an update on how David is doing and when he will be joining us on tour again. The truth is, we don't know exactly when he will be ready to come back and play shows with us. David is still at home resting and trying to get better. Mental health and recovery is a long and complicated process and the last thing we want is to put any pressure on David or rush him to come back when he's not healthy enough. We wish we had more news to share, but as of now, our only goal is trying to support David and give him the space and time he needs to get better. We ask that you keep on showing him love and compassion in this difficult time. With his blessing, we will keep on performing shows as a 4-piece until he's able to join us and perform again. Thank you all for understanding and for being the best fans a band could ever ask for. Pierre, Chuck, Jeff and Sebastien.

