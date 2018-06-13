34 photos de mariage LGBTQ jubilatoires!

Le mois de juin est marqué par plusieurs célébrations de la fierté gaie dans le monde, mais au HuffPost, on croit que le vrai amour et la diversité devraient être célébrés à l'année longue.
Comme Fierté Montréal a lieu en août, on a pensé vous faire patienter avec 34 magnifiques photos de mariages montrant l'amour indéniable entre deux partenaires de même sexe.
-
1Tracey Buyce Photography
-
2David N. Sachs
-
3Justine Milton
-
4Arrowood Photography
-
5Kristen Booth
-
6Katie Kaizer Photography
-
7Tony Gambino Photography
-
8Cassandra Zetta
-
9Dan O'Day
-
10Cory Ryan Photography
-
11Arrowood Photography
-
12Charlotte Sowman Photography
-
13De Nueva Photography
-
14The Ramsdens
-
15Images by Amber Robinson
-
16Jonas Seaman Photography
-
17Harwell Photography
-
18Erica Camille Productions
-
19Arrowood Photography
-
20India Earl Photography
-
21ORDINE DELLA GIARRETTIERA
-
22Martina Campolo
-
23Story and Gold Weddings
-
24Chelsea Abril
-
25De Nueva Photography
-
26The Hearnes Adventure Photography
-
27Carey Nash Photography
-
28Theilen Photography
-
29Pop! Wed Co.
-
30Theilen Photography
-
31De Nueva Photography
-
32Cassandra Zetta
-
33Naal Photography
-
34Jenny Fu Studio
Ce texte initialement publié sur le HuffPost États-Unis a été adapté de l'anglais.
