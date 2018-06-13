EDITION
    BIEN-ÊTRE
    13/06/2018 16:03 EDT | Actualisé il y a 1 heure

    34 photos de mariage LGBTQ jubilatoires!

    Trouver le grand amour est tellement, tellement beau! 🌈😍

    • HuffPost

    Le mois de juin est marqué par plusieurs célébrations de la fierté gaie dans le monde, mais au HuffPost, on croit que le vrai amour et la diversité devraient être célébrés à l'année longue.

    Comme Fierté Montréal a lieu en août, on a pensé vous faire patienter avec 34 magnifiques photos de mariages montrant l'amour indéniable entre deux partenaires de même sexe.

    • 1
      Tracey Buyce Photography
    • 2
      David N. Sachs
    • 3
      Justine Milton
    • 4
      Arrowood Photography
    • 5
      Kristen Booth
    • 6
      Katie Kaizer Photography
    • 7
      Tony Gambino Photography
    • 8
      Cassandra Zetta
    • 9
      Dan O'Day
    • 10
      Cory Ryan Photography
    • 11
      Arrowood Photography
    • 12
      Charlotte Sowman Photography
    • 13
      De Nueva Photography
    • 14
      The Ramsdens
    • 15
      Images by Amber Robinson
    • 16
      Jonas Seaman Photography
    • 17
      Harwell Photography
    • 18
      Erica Camille Productions
    • 19
      Arrowood Photography
    • 20
      India Earl Photography
    • 21
      ORDINE DELLA GIARRETTIERA
    • 22
      Martina Campolo
    • 23
      Story and Gold Weddings
    • 24
      Chelsea Abril
    • 25
      De Nueva Photography
    • 26
      The Hearnes Adventure Photography
    • 27
      Carey Nash Photography
    • 28
      Theilen Photography
    • 29
      Pop! Wed Co.
    • 30
      Theilen Photography
    • 31
      De Nueva Photography
    • 32
      Cassandra Zetta
    • 33
      Naal Photography
    • 34
      Jenny Fu Studio

    Ce texte initialement publié sur le HuffPost États-Unis a été adapté de l'anglais.

