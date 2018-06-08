Les bandes-annonces qu'il ne fallait pas rater cette semaine

Vous voulez savoir ce que le septième art vous réserve dans les mois à venir?

Nous avons réuni pour vous les bandes-annonces de films qui ont le plus retenu l'attention au cours de la dernière semaine.

À découvrir ci-dessous :

BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE

Date de sortie : 5 octobre 2018

Réalisation : Drew Goddard

Distribution : Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm

BUMBLEBEE

Date de sortie : 21 décembre 2018

Réalisation : Travis Knight

Distribution : Hailee Steinfeld, Martin Short, Pamela Adlon

THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER'S WEB

Date de sortie : 9 novembre 2018

Réalisation : Fede Alvarez

Distribution : Claire Foy, Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks

HALLOWEEN

Date de sortie : 19 octobre 2018

Réalisation : David Gordon Green

Distribution : Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Virginia Gardner

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD

Date de sortie : 1er mars 2019

Réalisation : Dean DeBlois

Distribution : Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig

THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART

Date de sortie : 8 février 2019

Réalisation : Mike Mitchell, Trisha Gum

Distribution : Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Stephanie Beatriz

MORTAL ENGINES

Date de sortie : 14 décembre 2018

Réalisation : Christian Rivers

Distribution : Hugo Weaving, Frankie Adams, Stephen Lang

THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN

Date de sortie : 5 octobre 2018

Réalisation : David Lowery

Distribution : Elisabeth Moss, Robert Redford, John David Washington

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2

Date de sortie : 21 novembre 2018

Réalisation : Phil Johnston, Rich Moore

Distribution : John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Taraji P. Henson

SERENITY

Date de sortie : 19 octobre 2018

Réalisation : Steven Knight

Distribution : Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Matthew McConaughey

SIBERIA

Date de sortie : 13 juillet 2018

Réalisation : Matthew Ross

Distribution : Keanu Reeves, Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

Date de sortie : 14 décembre 2018

Réalisation : Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey

Distribution : Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson

A STAR IS BORN

Date de sortie : 5 octobre 2018

Réalisation : Bradley Cooper

Distribution : Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott

SUSPIRIA

Date de sortie : 2 novembre 2018

Réalisation : Luca Guadagnino

Distribution : Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth

WHITE BOY RICK

Date de sortie : 14 septembre 2018

Réalisation : Yann Demange

Distribution : Jennifer Jason Leigh, Matthew McConaughey, Eddie Marsan