Les bandes-annonces qu'il ne fallait pas rater cette semaine

Vous voulez savoir ce que le septième art vous réserve dans les mois à venir?
Nous avons réuni pour vous les bandes-annonces de films qui ont le plus retenu l'attention au cours de la dernière semaine.
À découvrir ci-dessous :
BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE
Date de sortie : 5 octobre 2018
Réalisation : Drew Goddard
Distribution : Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm
BUMBLEBEE
Date de sortie : 21 décembre 2018
Réalisation : Travis Knight
Distribution : Hailee Steinfeld, Martin Short, Pamela Adlon
THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER'S WEB
Date de sortie : 9 novembre 2018
Réalisation : Fede Alvarez
Distribution : Claire Foy, Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks
HALLOWEEN
Date de sortie : 19 octobre 2018
Réalisation : David Gordon Green
Distribution : Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Virginia Gardner
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
Date de sortie : 1er mars 2019
Réalisation : Dean DeBlois
Distribution : Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig
THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART
Date de sortie : 8 février 2019
Réalisation : Mike Mitchell, Trisha Gum
Distribution : Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Stephanie Beatriz
MORTAL ENGINES
Date de sortie : 14 décembre 2018
Réalisation : Christian Rivers
Distribution : Hugo Weaving, Frankie Adams, Stephen Lang
THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN
Date de sortie : 5 octobre 2018
Réalisation : David Lowery
Distribution : Elisabeth Moss, Robert Redford, John David Washington
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2
Date de sortie : 21 novembre 2018
Réalisation : Phil Johnston, Rich Moore
Distribution : John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Taraji P. Henson
SERENITY
Date de sortie : 19 octobre 2018
Réalisation : Steven Knight
Distribution : Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Matthew McConaughey
SIBERIA
Date de sortie : 13 juillet 2018
Réalisation : Matthew Ross
Distribution : Keanu Reeves, Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
Date de sortie : 14 décembre 2018
Réalisation : Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey
Distribution : Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson
A STAR IS BORN
Date de sortie : 5 octobre 2018
Réalisation : Bradley Cooper
Distribution : Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott
SUSPIRIA
Date de sortie : 2 novembre 2018
Réalisation : Luca Guadagnino
Distribution : Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth
WHITE BOY RICK
Date de sortie : 14 septembre 2018
Réalisation : Yann Demange
Distribution : Jennifer Jason Leigh, Matthew McConaughey, Eddie Marsan