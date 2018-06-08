EDITION
    • DIVERTISSEMENT
    08/06/2018 10:44 EDT | Actualisé il y a 1 heure

    Les bandes-annonces qu'il ne fallait pas rater cette semaine

    Ça promet!

    • HuffPost Québec

    Vous voulez savoir ce que le septième art vous réserve dans les mois à venir?

    Nous avons réuni pour vous les bandes-annonces de films qui ont le plus retenu l'attention au cours de la dernière semaine.

    À découvrir ci-dessous :

    BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE
    Date de sortie : 5 octobre 2018
    Réalisation : Drew Goddard
    Distribution : Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm

    BUMBLEBEE
    Date de sortie : 21 décembre 2018
    Réalisation : Travis Knight
    Distribution : Hailee Steinfeld, Martin Short, Pamela Adlon

    THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER'S WEB
    Date de sortie : 9 novembre 2018
    Réalisation : Fede Alvarez
    Distribution : Claire Foy, Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks

    HALLOWEEN
    Date de sortie : 19 octobre 2018
    Réalisation : David Gordon Green
    Distribution : Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Virginia Gardner

    HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
    Date de sortie : 1er mars 2019
    Réalisation : Dean DeBlois
    Distribution : Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig

    THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART
    Date de sortie : 8 février 2019
    Réalisation : Mike Mitchell, Trisha Gum
    Distribution : Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Stephanie Beatriz

    MORTAL ENGINES
    Date de sortie : 14 décembre 2018
    Réalisation : Christian Rivers
    Distribution : Hugo Weaving, Frankie Adams, Stephen Lang

    THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN
    Date de sortie : 5 octobre 2018
    Réalisation : David Lowery
    Distribution : Elisabeth Moss, Robert Redford, John David Washington

    RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2
    Date de sortie : 21 novembre 2018
    Réalisation : Phil Johnston, Rich Moore
    Distribution : John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Taraji P. Henson

    SERENITY
    Date de sortie : 19 octobre 2018
    Réalisation : Steven Knight
    Distribution : Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane, Matthew McConaughey

    SIBERIA
    Date de sortie : 13 juillet 2018
    Réalisation : Matthew Ross
    Distribution : Keanu Reeves, Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu

    SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
    Date de sortie : 14 décembre 2018
    Réalisation : Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey
    Distribution : Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson

    A STAR IS BORN
    Date de sortie : 5 octobre 2018
    Réalisation : Bradley Cooper
    Distribution : Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott

    SUSPIRIA
    Date de sortie : 2 novembre 2018
    Réalisation : Luca Guadagnino
    Distribution : Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth

    WHITE BOY RICK
    Date de sortie : 14 septembre 2018
    Réalisation : Yann Demange
    Distribution : Jennifer Jason Leigh, Matthew McConaughey, Eddie Marsan

