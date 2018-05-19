EDITION
    19/05/2018 08:38 EDT | Actualisé il y a 48 minutes

    Voici les images du baiser de Meghan Markle et du prince Harry

    Tous les yeux se sont rivés vers les amoureux lorsqu'ils ont échangé un baiser afin de sceller leur union.

    • HuffPost Québec

    Le prince Harry et l'actrice américaine Meghan Markle ont échangé leurs consentements, à la chapelle Saint-George, à Windsor, samedi.

    Tous les yeux se sont rivés vers les amoureux lorsqu'ils ont échangé un baiser afin de sceller leur union.

    Voici les images de ce moment.

    POOL New / Reuters

    POOL New / Reuters

    Les internautes n'ont pu s'empêcher de remarquer les regards amoureux enchangés par les nouveaux mariés.

    "La façon dont ils se regardent 😻 félicitations à ce beau couple!"

    "Regardez comme ils sont heureux! Je suis tellement en amour"

    "Scellé avec un baiser"

    "Premier baiser"

    Mariage royal de Meghan Markle et du prince Harry

