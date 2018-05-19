Voici les images du baiser de Meghan Markle et du prince Harry

Le prince Harry et l'actrice américaine Meghan Markle ont échangé leurs consentements, à la chapelle Saint-George, à Windsor, samedi.

Tous les yeux se sont rivés vers les amoureux lorsqu'ils ont échangé un baiser afin de sceller leur union.

Voici les images de ce moment.

Les internautes n'ont pu s'empêcher de remarquer les regards amoureux enchangés par les nouveaux mariés.

The way they look at each other 😻 congrats to this beautiful couple! #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/eTFYiqP6DN — E (@ezziebaby17) 19 mai 2018

"La façon dont ils se regardent 😻 félicitations à ce beau couple!"

Look how happy they are! I'm so in love #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/qt6p6Unst5 — V E R O N I C A 🌵 (@Roni__88) 19 mai 2018

"Regardez comme ils sont heureux! Je suis tellement en amour"

"Scellé avec un baiser"

#RoyalWedding2018

Aujourd'hui Meghan c'est la meilleure exemple de l'espoir 💘💘👌 pic.twitter.com/h5dedaRcGx — leila MR (@LeilaMc5) 19 mai 2018

"Premier baiser"