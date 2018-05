Voici à quoi va ressembler le gâteau du mariage royal

🎥 Watch as baker Claire Ptak begins work on the #RoyalWedding Cake! Working in the Kitchen at Buckingham Palace, Claire and her team have started to create the three cakes ready for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. The cake is a lemon sponge, with an elderflower syrup, featuring Amalfi lemon curd and covered with a Swiss Meringue elderflower buttercream. The finishing touches will applied on Saturday morning at Windsor Castle.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on May 17, 2018 at 11:48pm PDT