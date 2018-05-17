Mariage royal: Elton John y chantera... entre autres!

Le site d'informations people de référence "TMZ" a révélé ce mercredi 16 mai que Sir Elton John sera présent pour chanter au mariage du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle. Il n'est cependant pas précisé si la star britannique de 71 ans chantera lors de la cérémonie ou à la réception privée au château de Windsor.
Ce n'est pas la première fois que l'interpète de Blue Eyes chante pour la famille royale. En 1997, il avait interprété "Candle in the Wind 1997"en hommage à la défunte Princesse Diana. Très proche de Lady Di, il avait fait un remake de la musique "Candle in the Wind", qu'il n'a chanté qu'une seule fois, lors des funérailles.
Les Spice Girls, Whitney Houston et Coldplay..
Les Spice Girls et Coldplay devraient aussi jouer pour les jeunes mariés le 19 mai. Selon le journal britannique Dailymail, la première danse des mariés sera le titre "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" de Whitney Houston.
Mais on n'oublie pas le côté classique
Pour le côté plus traditionnel, les mariés ont choisi de confier la direction de la musique à James Vivian, directeur musical de la chapelle St George. Comme annoncé sur le compte Twitter du Kensington Palace le 24 avril 2018, le directeur musical dirigera une chorale composée de 23 garçons et 12 chanteurs pour la cérémonie à l'église.
The music will be under the direction of James Vivian, Director of Music, St George's Chapel, including the Choir of St George's Chapel, and a selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians: pic.twitter.com/FjBvyW5FwE— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, un violoncelliste de 19 ans repéré par le Prince Harry en juin dernier -aux cours de la fondation Halo, qui soutient les enfants-, a été choisi pour accompagner la chorale. Étudiant à la Royal Academy of Music, il partage son temps entre ses études et une carrière internationale (en 2016, il a remporté le BC Young Musician).
19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, winner of 2016 @BBCYoungMus. Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation. pic.twitter.com/C3QSfcbXJl— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018
Enfin, Karen Gibson et sa chorale gospel "The Kingdom Choir" ont été choisis par Meghan Markle et le Prince Harry. La chorale est composée d'un groupe d'artistes britanniques et se produit à l'échelle nationale et internationale depuis plus de 20 ans.
Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir. The Choir is made up of a group of British artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share, and has been performing both nationally and internationally for over 20 years. pic.twitter.com/tae19p6G6E— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018
Par ailleurs, ce jeudi 17 mai, le compte Twitter de la famille royale a publié les photos de répétition de la chorale, comme vous pouvez le voir ci-dessous:
Led by Director James Vivian, the St. George's Chapel Choir were in rehearsal for the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle yesterday. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/jAORFeV6Ca— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2018
Une occasion pour eux de présenter deux de ses choristes: Leo Mills (11 ans) et Nathan Mcharo (12 ans).
Leo Mills, 11, and Nathan Mcharo, 12, are two of the young choristers who will be singing in the choir on Saturday. The Choristers go to St George's School in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as well as singing in services five days a week in term time. pic.twitter.com/FDiFJqlN1t— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2018
Ce texte a été publié originalement dans le HuffPost France.
