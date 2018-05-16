Voici les séries télé qui ont été renouvelées ou annulées pour 2018-2019

Avec le printemps vient ce moment fatidique où les grandes chaînes de télévision américaines annoncent quelles séries seront renouvelées, et lesquelles ne reviendront pas à l'antenne l'an prochain.

Nous avons d'ailleurs eu droit à un coup de théâtre assez inhabituel la semaine dernière alors que la série humoristique Brooklyn Nine Nine a été annulée par Fox pour être aussitôt récupérée par NBC, après que les fans de l'émission eut fait connaître leur mécontentement sur les réseaux sociaux.

Sans plus tarder, voici le sort qui attend les séries des réseaux ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC et The CW.

NBC

Renouvelées

- A.P. Bio

- America's Got Talent

- Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (après avoir été annulée par Fox)

- Blacklist

- Blindspot

- Chicago Fire

- Chicago Med

- Chicago PD

- Good Girls

- The Good Place

- Hollywood Game Night

- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

- Little Big Shots

- Superstore

- This Is Us

- Trial & Error (dès le 13 juillet)

- The Wall

- Will & Grace

- The Voice

Annulées

- Great News

- The Brave

- The Night Shift

- Shades of Blue

- Taken

À déterminer

- Champions

- Law & Order: True Crime

- Timeless

- Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge

ABC

Renouvelées

- American Housewife

- American Idol

- The Bachelor

- The Bachelorette

- Bachelor in Paradise

- Black-ish

- Celebrity Family Feud (dès le 10 juin)

- Dancing with the Stars

- For the People

- Fresh Off the Boat

- The Goldbergs

- The Good Doctor

- Grey's Anatomy

- How to Get Away with Murder

- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

- Modern Family

- Roseanne

- Shark Tank

- Speechless

- Splitting Up Together

- Station 19

Annulées

- Alex, Inc.

- The Crossing

- Deception

- Designated Survivor

- Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

- Marvel's Inhumans

- The Mayor

- The Middle

- Once Upon a Time

- Quantico

- Scandal (série terminée)

- Ten Days in the Valley

CBS

Renouvelées

- The Amazing Race

- The Big Bang Theory

- Big Brother

- Blue Bloods

- Bull

- Celebrity Big Brother

- Criminal Minds

- Elementary

- The Good Fight

- Hawaii Five-0

- Instinct

- Life in Pieces

- Madam Secretary

- MacGyver

- Man with a Plan

- Mom

- NCIS

- NCIS: Los Angeles

- NCIS: New Orleans

- Survivor

- Undercover Boss

Annulées

- 9JKL

- Living Biblically

- Me, Myself & I

- Scorpion

- Superior Donuts

- Wisdom of the Crowd

- Zoo

À déterminer

- Code Black

FOX

Renouvelées

- 9-1-1

- Bob's Burgers

- Empire

- Family Guy

- The Four: Battle for Stardom

- The Gifted

- Gotham

- Hell's Kitche

- Last Man Standing

- Lethal Weapon

- Love Connection (dès le 29 mai)

- The Orville

- The Resident

- The Simpsons

- So You Think You Can Dance (dès le 4 juin)

- Star

Annulées

- The Last Man on Earth

- Lucifer

- The Mick

- New Girl

- Shots Fired

- Wayward Pines

- The X-Files

À déterminer

- American Grit

- Ghosted

- L.A. to Vegas

The CW

Renouvelées

- The 100

- Arrow

- Black Lightning

- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

- DC's Legends of Tomorrow

- Dynasty

- The Flash

- iZombie

- Jane the Virgin

- Riverdale

- Supernatural

- Supergirl

Annulées

- Life Sentence

- The Originals

- Valor

