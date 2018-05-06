Les images spectaculaires des coulées de lave sur les routes à Hawaï

À Hawaï, le volcan Kilauea est entré en éruption vendredi 4 mai après une succession de violentes secousses. Huit fissures sont apparues dans le quartier de Leilani Estates à Puna sur la plus grande île de l'archipel où des coulées de lave se sont échappées. Plusieurs maisons ont été détruites.
Les autorités locales ont ordonné l'évacuation obligatoire des lotissements touchés. Le quartier compte 700 bâtiments où vivent 1700 personnes. 2600 visiteurs ont aussi été évacués du parc national des volcans. Kilauea est l'un des volcans les plus actifs au monde et l'un des cinq en activité sur l'île de Hawaï.
Panoramic lava, out of the forest, into the road, back into the forest....this fissure eruption was strong with several large and heavy vents. It was so big that the splatter a cone around it did not have enough time to cool and was actually creating what looked like an a'a flow which actually progressed and flowed forward. Most of the other venta so far have had little lateral movement off the spatter cone... This one was so huge it over took the road pushed into a house and had its way with the jungle. This is on Leilani Boulevard ! . . . #lavaupdate #leilanieruption #lavagroundzero #fissureeruptions #punalava #bigislandlavaflow #leilanilava
Ce texte a été publié originalement dans le HuffPost France.