    • NOUVELLES
    06/05/2018 16:12 EDT | Actualisé il y a 4 heures

    Les images spectaculaires des coulées de lave sur les routes à Hawaï

    Huit fissures sont apparues dans les rues où des coulées de lave se sont échappées.

    Les images spectaculaires des coulées de lave sur les routes à Hawaï
    Instagram

    À Hawaï, le volcan Kilauea est entré en éruption vendredi 4 mai après une succession de violentes secousses. Huit fissures sont apparues dans le quartier de Leilani Estates à Puna sur la plus grande île de l'archipel où des coulées de lave se sont échappées. Plusieurs maisons ont été détruites.

    Les autorités locales ont ordonné l'évacuation obligatoire des lotissements touchés. Le quartier compte 700 bâtiments où vivent 1700 personnes. 2600 visiteurs ont aussi été évacués du parc national des volcans. Kilauea est l'un des volcans les plus actifs au monde et l'un des cinq en activité sur l'île de Hawaï.

    Aerial view of one of the outbreaks. #prayforpuna #eruption #bigisland #kilauea #evacuate

    Une publication partagée par Hilo Grow Shop (@hilogrowshop) le

    Ce texte a été publié originalement dans le HuffPost France.

