EDITION
QC
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • DIVERTISSEMENT
    04/05/2018 10:15 EDT | Actualisé il y a 3 heures

    Les bandes-annonces qu'il ne fallait pas rater cette semaine

    Ça promet!

    • HuffPost Québec

    Vous voulez savoir ce que le septième art vous réserve dans les mois à venir?

    Nous avons réuni pour vous les bandes-annonces de films qui ont le plus retenu l'attention au cours de la dernière semaine.

    À découvrir ci-dessous :

    ANT-MAN AND THE WASP
    Date de sortie : 6 juillet 2018
    Réalisation : Peyton Reed
    Distribution : Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas

    THE CATCHER WAS A SPY
    Date de sortie : À déterminer
    Réalisation : Ben Lewin
    Distribution : Paul Rudd, Connie Nielsen, Mark Strong

    IBIZA
    Date de sortie : 25 mai 2018
    Réalisation : Alex Richanbach
    Distribution : Gillian Jacobs, Richard Madden, Vanessa Bayer

    ROBIN HOOD
    Date de sortie : 21 novembre 2018
    Réalisation : Otto Bathurst
    Distribution : Jamie Dornan, Taron Egerton, Ben Mendelsohn

    A SIMPLE FAVOR
    Date de sortie : 14 septembre 2018
    Réalisation : Paul Feig
    Distribution : Linda Cardellini, Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick

    TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES
    Date de sortie : 27 juillet 2018
    Réalisation : Aaron Horvath, Peter Rida Michail
    Distribution : Nicolas Cage, Kristen Bell, Tara Strong

    LIRE AUSSI

    • HuffPost Québec
    PLUS:bande-annoncebandes-annonces de la semainecinémaDivertissement