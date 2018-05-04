Les bandes-annonces qu'il ne fallait pas rater cette semaine

Vous voulez savoir ce que le septième art vous réserve dans les mois à venir?
Nous avons réuni pour vous les bandes-annonces de films qui ont le plus retenu l'attention au cours de la dernière semaine.
À découvrir ci-dessous :
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP
Date de sortie : 6 juillet 2018
Réalisation : Peyton Reed
Distribution : Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas
THE CATCHER WAS A SPY
Date de sortie : À déterminer
Réalisation : Ben Lewin
Distribution : Paul Rudd, Connie Nielsen, Mark Strong
IBIZA
Date de sortie : 25 mai 2018
Réalisation : Alex Richanbach
Distribution : Gillian Jacobs, Richard Madden, Vanessa Bayer
ROBIN HOOD
Date de sortie : 21 novembre 2018
Réalisation : Otto Bathurst
Distribution : Jamie Dornan, Taron Egerton, Ben Mendelsohn
A SIMPLE FAVOR
Date de sortie : 14 septembre 2018
Réalisation : Paul Feig
Distribution : Linda Cardellini, Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick
TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES
Date de sortie : 27 juillet 2018
Réalisation : Aaron Horvath, Peter Rida Michail
Distribution : Nicolas Cage, Kristen Bell, Tara Strong