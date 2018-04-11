Toutes les sections
    • BIEN-ÊTRE
    11/04/2018 17:29 EDT | Actualisé il y a 2 heures

    7 bars de Montréal parmi le top 50 au pays

    Psst : ce sont tous d'excellents endroits pour traîner sa «date». Coïncidence?

    • HuffPost Québec
    Gokudo/Facebook

    La vie nocturne montréalaise n'a rien à envier aux autres grandes villes. Et c'est en partie en raison de ses bonnes adresses ou on y sirote des cocktails de haute voltige. Le réputé guide Canada's 100 Best en a ciblé sept parmi son top 50 canadien afin de faciliter votre choix quand vient le temps de sortir.

    Les voici :

    1. The Coldroom

    Rue Saint-Vincent

    That cocktails on fire 😳🤘🔥photo cred : @mer_ink

    Une publication partagée par The Cold Room (@thecoldroommtl) le

    2. Atwater Cocktail Club

    512, avenue Atwater

    Never alone anymore.

    Une publication partagée par Frédéric Bigras-Burrogano (@analfistofdoom) le

    3. Maison Cloakroom

    2175, rue de la Montagne

    4. Rouge Gorge

    1234, avenue Mont-Royal Est

    5. Big in Japan

    4175, boulevard Saint-Laurent

    6. Gokudo

    630, rue Cathcart

    Take it easy this Saturday night, sip on a nice cocktail at one of our booths #speakeasy #gokudo #onepath

    Une publication partagée par Gokudo (@gokudo_mtl) le

    7. The Emerald

    5295, avenue du Parc

    Celebrating @esme_thompson ✨🌹

    Une publication partagée par Charlie (@charlieburkee) le

    Vingt restaurants montréalais se sont aussi retrouvés au palmarès de Canada's 100 Best. Les voici avec leur rang respectif :

    • 2. Toqué!
    • 3. Joe Beef
    • 6. Montréal Plaza
    • 8. Le Vin Papillon
    • 13. Maison Publique
    • 17. Nora Gray
    • 24. Jun I
    • 31. Le Mousso
    • 33. Liverpool House
    • 37. L'Express
    • 47. L'Atelier De Joel Robuchon
    • 53. Bouillon Bilk
    • 56. Maison Boulud
    • 62. Park
    • 64. Impasto
    • 67. Le Club Chasse et Pêche
    • 71. Marconi
    • 80. Damas
    • 87. Milos
    • 89. Da Emma

