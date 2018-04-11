7 bars de Montréal parmi le top 50 au pays

La vie nocturne montréalaise n'a rien à envier aux autres grandes villes. Et c'est en partie en raison de ses bonnes adresses ou on y sirote des cocktails de haute voltige. Le réputé guide Canada's 100 Best en a ciblé sept parmi son top 50 canadien afin de faciliter votre choix quand vient le temps de sortir.
Les voici :
1. The Coldroom
Rue Saint-Vincent
2. Atwater Cocktail Club
512, avenue Atwater
3. Maison Cloakroom
2175, rue de la Montagne
Expressing The Peel... The Cloakroom Bar, Brisbane.
4. Rouge Gorge
1234, avenue Mont-Royal Est
5. Big in Japan
4175, boulevard Saint-Laurent
"A hidden gem in Montreal with a nondescript front door leading to a secret passage of curtains heavily draped from the ceiling then finally to the classy lounge area where the candle lights lined the maze-like rectangular tables, and waiters wearing tuxedos serving and walking gracefully within the trunk. The music is a mixture of jazz and electronic, the sound level allows you to unwind and talk to your friends without shouting. The drinks are quite strong and tasted good".
6. Gokudo
630, rue Cathcart
7. The Emerald
5295, avenue du Parc
Vingt restaurants montréalais se sont aussi retrouvés au palmarès de Canada's 100 Best. Les voici avec leur rang respectif :
- 2. Toqué!
- 3. Joe Beef
- 6. Montréal Plaza
- 8. Le Vin Papillon
- 13. Maison Publique
- 17. Nora Gray
- 24. Jun I
- 31. Le Mousso
- 33. Liverpool House
- 37. L'Express
- 47. L'Atelier De Joel Robuchon
- 53. Bouillon Bilk
- 56. Maison Boulud
- 62. Park
- 64. Impasto
- 67. Le Club Chasse et Pêche
- 71. Marconi
- 80. Damas
- 87. Milos
- 89. Da Emma
