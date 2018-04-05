Elisabeth Rioux, célibataire et à poil (littéralement)

L'influenceuse québécoise et créatrice de maillots Elisabeth Rioux a subtilement annoncé sur Instagram être de nouveau célibataire et a marqué l'occasion avec un défi personnel : fini l'épilation des jambes.
You can be with me but I'm telling you, I'm poison. You don't want to loose your identity. People are excited to enter in my life till the day they realize they became "elisabeth's boyfriend" "elisabeth's friend". I don't want that, but that's how they are treated. I don't want to complain, where I am in my career is where I've always dreamed to be but I never expected it to change my social life so much and I wasn't prepared. I need to recalculate my things. The only thing I can tell you today is : love > career. My caption is very vague, it is just like my mind right now. Sorry for not only showing you the best, it is important to always see the positive and be grateful, I am. But it is always important to take time to reconsider who you are and who you want to be, otherwise we wouldn't improve. Traveling, making money, fame, recognition are often the words that come up when you ask someone about their life goal. I'm telling you, the day you'll get all of this you'll realize how what you really need is just to concentrate in being happy everyday and one day at the time. That's alot of information, that caption doesn't make sense, everything has no logic together but well that's what I wanted to say, that's what's happening in my mind right now. Love you all, thank you for your support ❤️ love reading your dms from yesterday, you are all lovely and what I can tell you is that : you are not alone to be alone and it's ok
Celle qu'on peut voir régulièrement en maillot, sinon complètement nue, sur les réseaux sociaux a affiché sa jambe au naturel, une repousse de poil bien en évidence, sur son compte Instagram réservé à ses fans.
Pour accompagner la photo, elle écrit : «Voyons combien de temps je peux continuer à les laisser pousser (le genre de jeu auquel je peux participer maintenant».
Inspirera-t-elle d'autres filles à faire de même, et ce, juste avant la saison des maillots? À suivre.
Elisabeth Rioux, à la tête de la marque Hoaka Swimwear, a confirmé un peu plus tôt avoir rompu avec son copain Jaycee, responsable de ses vidéos promotionnelles, en répliquant à une de ses abonnées Instagram. «Nous nous sommes simplement séparés, ça ne vaut pas la peine d'en faire une vidéo», a-t-elle écrit. Les deux étaient ensemble depuis près d'un an.
