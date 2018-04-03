Une dinde noire sauvage a troublé le quotidien des piétons et automobilistes d'Ottawa. Ce mardi, en fin de matinée, la dinde sauvage se promenait en plein centre-ville. Les voitures ont essayé de ne pas l'écraser. De même qu'une bonne citoyenne s'est assurée de la protéger.

Également, plusieurs policiers ont tenté d'attraper l'oiseau. «Selon la Police d'Ottawa, les officiers n'ont pas retrouvé la dinde sauvage et ont supposé que l'oiseau s'est envolé (ou a été attrapé par quelqu'un d'autre)» a affirmé, Amanda Connolly, journaliste de Global News.

So according to Ottawa Police, they could not find the wild turkey and assume it flew away (or was caught by someone else). No crashes or incidents as a result of the the bird on the loose. — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) 3 avril 2018

De nombreuses vidéos et photos ont été publiées sur Twitter.

SUPER BREAKING NEWS: There is a wild turkey on the loose at Bank and Albert. It is no longer in traffic but is hopping on top of things. #Ottawa police say an officer has been dispatched and is trying to catch it now. pic.twitter.com/FvkSJv5hKL — Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) 3 avril 2018

UPDATE: Wild turkey has now been captured in downtown #Ottawa. A nation breathes a sigh of relief. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/YvZNC6ygDo — Laurence Wall (@LaurenceWall) 3 avril 2018

I took this picture at Cégep Gabrielle-Roy last Friday. The turkey kept checking out the doors of the STO buses. Not coincidentally, methinks, these buses go to downtown Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/YcpxAkEITK — Kim Roper (@KimberleyARoper) 3 avril 2018