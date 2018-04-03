Toutes les sections
Nouvelles
Blogues
Politique
Divertissement
Bien-Être
Vidéos
PLUS
Termes | Politique de confidentialité

© 2018 TheHuffingtonPost.com Inc.| Le "Huffington Post" est une marque enregistrée de TheHuffingtonPost.com Inc. Tous droits réservés.

EDITION
QC
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NOUVELLES
    03/04/2018 20:08 EDT | Actualisé il y a 1 heure

    Une dinde noire se promène au centre-ville d'Ottawa

    À la poursuite de la dinde sauvage.

    • HuffPost Québec

    Une dinde noire sauvage a troublé le quotidien des piétons et automobilistes d'Ottawa. Ce mardi, en fin de matinée, la dinde sauvage se promenait en plein centre-ville. Les voitures ont essayé de ne pas l'écraser. De même qu'une bonne citoyenne s'est assurée de la protéger.

    Également, plusieurs policiers ont tenté d'attraper l'oiseau. «Selon la Police d'Ottawa, les officiers n'ont pas retrouvé la dinde sauvage et ont supposé que l'oiseau s'est envolé (ou a été attrapé par quelqu'un d'autre)» a affirmé, Amanda Connolly, journaliste de Global News.

    De nombreuses vidéos et photos ont été publiées sur Twitter.

    Lire aussi

    VOIR AUSSI:
    • HuffPost Québec
    PLUS:animauxDinde noireinsoliteNouvellesottawapolice d'Ottawa